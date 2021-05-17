His followers were pointing into the sky. “He’s on the cloud,” one said. “No, I saw Him over here!” “Oh, wait, I see him again.” Each of them squinting through fingers. The nagging feeling that it is all over rushes over them. “We will never see Him again,” Matthias sadly confesses. Their necks sore from trying to see Him one last time snap back to level when they hear the voices of two men.
From every way we can understand, these men dressed in white were angels with another message about the Messiah. “The way He left is the way He will return.”
Can you imagine hearing those words from the mouths of angels? Jesus had told them that He would return, but now that’s all they had to wait to see. Actually, Jesus told them to wait for something else.
Jesus had told them before leaving into the clouds that He was sending His empowering Spirit so that they would be given the boldness to tell everyone about the good news of the Savior. Jesus was clear that he expected that they would continue to tell everyone that His Kingdom was coming. He wanted them to begin in Jerusalem and then move to the surrounding areas, even to the abhorrent Samaritans and ultimately every gentile nation and tongue. But, before they could tell, they must wait. The Holy Spirit was coming.
Those angels started by asking, “Why do you stand staring into the sky?” What a question? It feels like a stupid one, right? I mean, Jesus just went there. You would think that is where our eyes should be.
However, Jesus had been clear that if we were going to be His followers or friends, we must do what He said to do. What had He said to do? Go back to Jerusalem to wait for the power to tell the world about Him.
Sadly, many believers today are still looking at the sky, keeping their eyes heavenward when we’ve been instructed to serve this world. - to pray and bring His Kingdom here. We are the hands and feet of a real kingdom no one sees until they see us.
Jesus said when He returned, “Will I see faith on the earth?”
What does true faith in Christ look like? We must do what He said to do. When Jesus comes back, will He find you staring or sharing?
The Holy Spirit is here, and He’s here for all who desire Him. Are you fulfilling the purpose of Jesus’ mission? His mission was to atone for us, and He was clear that our mission was to tell of Him everywhere we go, making disciples and immersing them in the understanding of the reality of God.
Will He find you staring or sharing? Who have you told today? You received the blessing of the Holy Spirit to bless others. We give whatever God gives us. If you hoard this gift, you will not keep it. The express purpose of the Holy Spirit, the Promise of the Father, and the priority of Jesus is to grant you the boldness to tell everyone what you have seen. Tell me what has happened to you!
What’s your story? What testimony do you have? What have you witnessed that may change someone else’s life? Pray for boldness to share the good news. We are not to be a people that stare at clouds; instead, we bring His Kingdom here.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.