In the South, college football rules as well as an amazingly delicious tailgate spread or game-day buffet. But even if you’re not a fan of the teams, half-time show or the commercials, the Super Bowl is a great excuse for some fabulous finger food with family or friends.
There’s always the favorite chips with a variety of dips, football-shaped cheese balls, pigs in blankets of dough or in a rich, sweet sauce in the crockpot and, of course, dozens of spicy wings dripping down the chins of many a fan.
Pizza is also popular for game day. Americans typically order 14 million pizzas for take-out or delivery on Super Bowl Sunday. But why not bring a little more to the table?
There’s so much more to the dough than cheese or pepperoni. Have a little fun and be creative. Buy a few balls of pizza dough from Food Lion’s deli or, better yet, make your own.
Throw down a few mini pizza rounds and top them with either a little barbecue or buffalo chicken, pulled pork, a variety of sautéed veggies, Italian sausage and peppers or a variety of cheeses. You can even make a dessert pizza or two such as a S’mores pizza which is a favorite in my pizza class.
This week I have included my recipe for Pizzettes with Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese and Prosciutto. I like to top it with a little arugula tossed in vinaigrette. The contrast of hot pizza with sweet, piquant onions and the tang of creamy goat cheese with rich and salty prosciutto and the peppery arugula is indeed a nice little bite.
Enjoy! Go Bengals!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.
Pizzettes with Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese and Prosciutto
Serves 8-12
INGREDIENTS
• 3 large onions, thinly sliced (about 4 cups)
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 1 teaspoon herbes de Provence
• 1 teaspoon honey
• ½ teaspoon balsamic vinegar
• 1 ball pizza dough (about 12 to 16 ounces)
• 3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (about 1/2 cup)
• 6 ounces prosciutto (about 10 large slices), cut into 2 by 2-inch pieces
• Arugula
• Lemon vinaigrette
• Balsamic glaze
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 475 degrees.
• In a large, heavy skillet, heat the oil over low heat. Add the onions, salt, pepper, herbs de Provence, splash of balsamic, and honey. Stir to combine. Continue cooking over very low heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions are caramelized and dark golden brown, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. This step can be made ahead.
• Roll out the pizza dough into a 1/4-inch-thick round. Using a 2 1/2-inch round cookie cutter, cut out 24 dough circles. Arrange the circles on a large heavy baking sheet. Place a small spoonful of the caramelized onions on each dough circle. Top with a small amount of goat cheese. Bake until golden and bubbly, about 10 minutes.
• While still hot, top each pizzette with prosciutto. Arrange on a serving platter and garnish with arugula tossed in lemon vinaigrette and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Serve immediately.
Pizza Dough
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
3 ½-4 cups bread flour
1 teaspoon sugar
1 enveloped instant dry yeast
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 ½ cups 110 degree water
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 2 teaspoons
PREPARATION
In a small bowl, combine the yeast, sugar and water and stir gently to dissolve. Let the mixture stand until the yeast comes alive and starts to foam, 5 to 10 minutes.
Add the yeast mixture to a large bowl and stir in the salt and the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Then begin stirring in the flour. When the mixture becomes too stiff to stir with a spoon, knead in the rest of the flour by hand, adding just enough so that the dough is soft but not too sticky. As you work, squeeze a small amount of dough together between your thumb and fingers. If it's crumbly, add more water; if it's sticky, add more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time.
Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead into a smooth, firm ball. Knead until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes.
Form the dough into a round and put it into a lightly oiled bowl, turning it over to coat the dough entirely with the oil. Cover with plastic wrap or a damp towel and let it rise in a warm spot until it doubles in size, about 1 hour.
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide it into 2 equal pieces. Cover each with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let them rest for 10 minutes.
Chef's Note: Using bread flour will give you a much crisper crust. If you can't find bread flour, you can substitute it with all-purpose flour which will give you a chewier crust
Lemon Vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS
4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon oregano
1 clove minced garlic
8 tablespoons lemon juice
8 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon honey
1 cup olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
PREPARATION
Whisk all but oil, and slowly drizzle in and whisk oil to emulsify.
Balsamic Glaze
INGREDIENTS
2 cups good balsamic vinegar
½ cup brown sugar
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
PREPARATION
Heat balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a low boil and reduce heat. Simmer until the vinegar thickens and is reduced and thickened, about 15-20 minutes. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Remove from heat and cool to store. The glaze will continue to thicken when cool.