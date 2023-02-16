For the Lord is the Spirit, and wherever the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.
- 2 Corinthians 3:17
During the COVID 19 period, almost everyone wore a mask. When I went to the grocery store or Walmart, the masks bothered me. I could not see anyone’s face. I couldn’t tell if they were smiling.
Really, I couldn’t tell anything about them. They were hidden from me. Many are still wearing masks.
When I see them, it makes me think. Don’t most of us wear masks? It is not a visible mask, but an invisible one.
They are masks of “I have it all under control” or “I’m just fine.” These masks hide what we really feel. Inside may be hurt, betrayal, rejection, insecurity or fear of being vulnerable so we wear a mask to protect ourselves.
The Japanese say we have three faces. The first face you show the world. The second face you show your family and close friends. The third face you never show anyone.
I can relate to that, can you? I spent most of my life hiding my vulnerability from everyone. My mask said, “I am strong. I can handle whatever comes my way.” That mask and any other makes for loneliness.
I think we must wear a mask because we fear people wouldn’t love us if they knew who we truly are. Or perhaps we fear more hurt, rejection and betrayal.
There’s an old saying that you are only loved to the extent you are known. That’s where Jesus comes in. He knows everything there is to know about you and me. He knows our thoughts, our feelings, our actions. Inside and outside He knows us better than we know ourselves. It is our tendency as humans to justify ourselves. He knows the truth.
Psalm 139 says, “O Lord, you have examined my heart and know everything about me. You know when I sit down or stand up. You know my thoughts even when I’m far away. You see me when I travel and when I rest at home. You know everything I do. You know what I am going to say even before I say it, Lord”.
Amazingly, even knowing us fully, He loves us and it is a total, complete, extravagant love. Ephesians 3: 17-19 tells us, “Then Christ will make his home in your hearts as you trust in him. Your roots will grow down into God’s love and keep you strong. And may you have the power to understand, as all God’s people should, how wide, how long, how high, and how deep his love is. May you experience the love of Christ, though it is too great to understand fully. Then you will be made complete with all the fullness of life and power that comes from God.”
That love can set you free if you allow it.
With this freedom, you can remove your mask. Let Jesus heal what you are hiding under your mask and let it go. Just be who your are.
Taking it off means transparency, honesty. You do not have to fear what others may think or say. It doesn’t even matter if everyone rejects you because there is One who knows you like no other and He loves you and accepts you.
“Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.”