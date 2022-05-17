It’s been a cool spring in Edenton, but it’s time to uncover that grill, if you haven’t already. Just as many look forward to that first pitch thrown; grilling season is an anticipated event for many a grilling enthusiast.
I love to grill foods whenever possible. That rich smoky flavor adds depth and dimension to elevate not only poultry, fish and meats, but also fruits, vegetables and breads.
And when I think of grilling my go-to meal is the simple all-American burger. Hamburgers may be considered America’s favorite food, and can be found from fast food chains to fine dining. These tasty beef patties originated in Hamburg, Germany, but serving the burger between bread is an American innovation from the turn of the century.
In the past I have shared a basic ground beef burger recipe, and a black bean burger recipe.
Recently, I have seen a lot of salmon burgers on menus and in the freezer section of many markets. Some salmon burgers are simply reinvented salmon patties from the 60s made with canned salmon. Never a fan of canned fish when fresh is accessible, I have found many of these salmon burgers to be dry and tasteless.
It’s so quick and easy to make salmon burgers from fresh filets, and so simple to make them moist and flavorful for a nice change from beef.
This week I have included my Salmon Burger recipe, along with a recipe I shared a few weeks ago for the sauce, and also a recipe for the toppings I like to serve with these burgers. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
Salmon Burgers
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
• 4 center-cut salmon filets
• 1/2 cup or more panko breadcrumbs
• 2 shallots, finely minced
• 1 green onion, finely minced including greens
• 2 egg whites
• 1 tablespoon Dijon
• 1 tablespoon honey
• Pinch cayenne
• 1 teaspoon salt
• ½ teaspoon pepper
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• Brioche or favorite burger buns
Quick Pickled Toppings
INGREDIENTS
• 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
• 2 tablespoons water
• 1 tablespoon honey
• Pinch red pepper flakes
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• ¼ English cucumber, thinly sliced
• 1 shallot, thinly sliced
• ¼ cabbage head, thinly sliced
PREPARATION
• With a sharp knife carefully slice off salmon skin and discard. Dice the salmon, and then finely mince.
• Combine remaining ingredients to the salmon, adding more breadcrumbs if needed. Form into patties. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
• Meanwhile, heat grill to 375 degrees or medium high. While grill heats, combine all ingredients for quick pickled toppings and set aside.
• Grill salmon burgers 5 minutes per side. Toast brioche buns if desired.
• Serve on a bun with Beach Sauce, pickled cucumbers, shallot and cabbage, or your favorite toppings.
Beach Sauce
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup mayonnaise
• 1 teaspoon mustard
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 4 tablespoons ketchup
• 2 tablespoons chili sauce
• 3 tablespoons vinegar
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• ½ yellow onion, grated
PREPARATION
Mix all ingredients together in jar. Refrigerate. Best made a day ahead of use. Good on steamed Shrimp, fried oysters, onion rings, saltines, salmon burgers, and on and on. For Comeback Sauce: Add garlic powder, few drops of Tabasco and black pepper.