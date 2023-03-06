Several people have popped into my office lately and, seeing a large, framed photo on the wall, asked, “Who is that?”

Simply responding, “That’s my grandmother!” created too much angst in me and I need to share a bit of her story. She’s been inspiring me all over again. Sometimes, as leaders, it all feels a little bit impossible and we can get daunted. And in those moments, I love to remember Ora Mae.

