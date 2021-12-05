I am asked with some frequency, this time of the year: ‘Is it wrong to put a Christmas tree in my home — doesn’t the Scripture teach that this practice is bad?’
First, I would always encourage an individual or a body of believers to follow their convictions.
Second, I would encourage everyone in Christian love to acknowledge the convictions of others as they relate to this topic. Sometimes we must agree to disagree and move forward together for God’s glory.
The Scripture in question is Jeremiah 10:1-25. Under the inspiration of God’s holy power, Jeremiah seems to describe a Christmas tree, writing that we should not take a tree from the forest and bring it into our home decorated with silver and gold; fasten with hammer and nail so that it cannot move.
I completely understand why this verse is troubling to everyone who desires to please God. Yet, one could argue, from Scripture, that in Leviticus 23:40 God decrees, that at certain times of the year, and for a specific number of days, we are to take the fruit of trees, branches of palms, boughs of leafy trees and willows of the brook, and use them to rejoice before God.
Let us look carefully at the words recorded by Jeremiah, as they are the words that come into question at this time of the year.
First, Jeremiah lived some 600 years before Jesus’ birth. Christmas is a celebration of Jesus’ birth. It is hard to celebrate Christmas before Jesus’ birth. So, Jeremiah is certainly not referencing the placing of Christmas trees in homes.
So, what is he referencing? According to Walvoord and Zuck (1983), people often cut down a tree to take the wood to an artisan who would then fashion a wooden household god. The artist would cover the god with silver and gold and fasten it to a base to not wobble. This idol was lifeless and could not speak or impart knowledge.
God encouraged His people not to fear those false gods because the idol had no power to harm or do good for the household where it sat.
It is also essential to consider why Christians install trees in their home or place of worship at Christmas.
First, Scripture instructs us to do everything for the glory of God. So, when Christians use a Christmas tree, they do so as an act of worship to God.
We use an evergreen which reminds us of the eternal life Jesus gives. The tree also reminds us of the ‘tree’ where Jesus died. We place lights on the tree to commemorate Jesus being the light of the world and our being bearers of His marvelous light. We adorn the tree with festive decorations which remind us of the ‘ornaments’ the magi brought to the young Christ child. We also consider how Jesus adorns our lives with beautiful spiritual ‘ornaments.’
If you choose not to use a Christmas tree at Christmas, I certainly respect your choice, and if you decide to make the tree a part of your season, I, too, respect your choice. My objective is not to rebuke or correct. I merely wish to bring a little insight into why some Christians choose the tree. When our intentions are godly, maybe Linus Van Pelt said it best: “I never thought it was such a bad little tree.”
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.