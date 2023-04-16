Last time we considered Jesus’ walk to Emmaus and how the two men who walked with Jesus recognized Him when He blessed and broke the bread (Luke 24:33-35).
Perhaps these two were with Jesus on the day He taught in the synagogue at Capernaum (John 6:41-59). Jesus had angered the religious leaders that day when He compared Himself to the bread from heaven — The Bread of Life (John 6:57-59).
Human history tells us that people seek to earn their way to heaven (Acts 16:30). Humanity thinks so much about life eternal because God created us with eternity in mind (Luke 18:18).
Ecclesiastes reminds us that God has placed eternity in our hearts (3:11). Scripture also tells us that there is nothing we can do to earn eternal life because we’ve all sinned and fallen short of God’s glory (Romans 3:23).
Jesus alone, can fulfill our desire for eternity through His Divine Transaction (John 3:16-17): for us God made Jesus to be sin so that in Him we can become the righteousness of God (2 Corinthians 5:21). Jesus took our sins upon Himself (1 Peter 2:24) and made atonement for us all when He died on the cross (1 John 2:2). Jesus satisfies our hunger and thirst as The Bread of Life.
Bread is a staple food; people can survive on bread and water. When the Children of Israel were wandering in the desert, God rained down ‘bread from heaven’ to sustain the fledgling nation (Exodus 16:4).
So, in the synagogue at Capernaum, Jesus correlates Himself to bread. Jesus implies that He is essential for eternal life. Jesus attempted to get our thinking away from physical hunger and tuned to the spiritual reality: He is spiritual bread that brings eternal spiritual life (John 8:35).
Jesus is also claiming deity. His statement is the first “I AM” statement recorded in John’s Gospel. “I AM” is God’s covenant name (Exodus 3:14). The term speaks to the aseity of God: His attribute of independent self-existence (Psalm 90:2; Revelation 1:8).
It is also a representation His audience would have inevitably comprehended as a declaration of deity. Jesus’ audience would have also understood His invitation to place their faith in Him as the Messiah and to take Him as the Bread of Life.
Putting faith in Jesus involves choosing to forsake everything and follow Him. Accepting Jesus’ invitation means placing our faith in Him, believing He is Who He says and that He alone can save us from sin. It means acknowledging Him to be the only Bread of Life.
Please understand Jesus isn’t speaking about lessening physical hunger and thirst. The key to Jesus’ teaching is found in His Sermon on the Mount: blessed and satisfied are all who hunger and thirst for righteousness (Matthew 5:6). When Jesus says that we will never hunger and thirst again when we come to Him, Jesus means that He will quench our hunger and thirst to be made the righteousness of God (2 Corinthians 5:21).
Jesus is our Bread of Life (John 6:48). We find salvation in Christ Jesus alone. We must partake of Him as the Bread of Life because only then can we know His salvation (Galatians 5:24-25).