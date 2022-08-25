We North Carolinians tend to presume American history as having developed from the Atlantic coast westward, neglecting that the Spanish emerged from the southwest and the Russians appeared from the northwest.
Specifics of the eastward process from present day the Pacific, such as the exploration of the Colorado River, are largely disregarded, but in truth are just as historically important.
In fact, it was on today’s date, August 25, of 1540, nearly a century before the founding of Jamestown a continent away, that the explorer Hernando de Alarcon began his exploration of what eventually would be named the Colorado River. The history of the river’s expeditions, uses, abuses and settling is worthy of our attention.
It all began some 12,000 years ago when the indigenous, nomadic people (Paleo-Indians of the Clovis and Folsom cultures) began occupying the area around the Colorado. They developed a desert archaic culture which in time evolved to a Fremont culture of settlements about 2,000 years ago growing crops and constructing masonry buildings.
In time tribes with familiar names like the Hopi, Navajo and Apache emerged. Even greater and faster alterations to natives’ lifestyle in the Colorado Basin began to take place with the arrival of the Europeans in the 16th Century.
Father Eusebio Fransico Kino, who was the first to refer to the body of water as the Colorado (Spanish for ‘red’), explored the river for the purpose of determining that California was not an island. About this time escaped horses began to multiply in the wild, be re-domesticated by Indians and contribute to more modifications of the native mode of living (transportation, hunting, labor).
The 17th Century and those to follow saw yet more changes which were not always positive. There was the systematic displacement of Natives begun by the European’s dominance, a series of gold rushes, erection of forts and communities, experimentation with various modes of water transportation by the military and industrial interests to supply the new populations and the fantasy of a mythical Buenavent River that would run from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Ocean.
At length the population grew into millions demanding that the river yield its resources of water, recreation and electricity for their lifestyles, thus the construction of hydroelectric dams and the constriction of the river itself.
Oftentimes each phase of its history the Colorado River was maltreated for the selfish reasons of those in positions of power.
I find in this historical process a parallel with the church Jesus established about the same time that the natives of the Colorado River Basin left their nomadic culture settling down to grow crops and habituating in adobe homes. Power-mongers of every stripe have risen from time to time to control theological, political and societal directions excusing their rationale by unique scripture interpretation or dogma.
People with differing opinions have been ostracized, burned at the stake, tortured and systematically removed. The simple teachings of Jesus to “Love your neighbor” and to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” far too many times has been undermined by the attitude, “If you are a Christian, you will agree with me!”
Today, the Colorado is perilously close to failure as a means for supplying irrigation for the agriculture need dependent upon it, the necessary water for the populations down stream and even the recreational use enjoyed by fishermen and boaters. As of this writing, Lake Mead behind Hoover Dam is at ¼ its normal capacity with no expectation of replenishment in the foreseeable future. All because of self-serving abuse.
The National Evangelistic Association has the almost the identical evaluation of the majority of the churches in the United States. They are far past their prime, restrained by their own unwillingness to realize the demands and opportunities placed upon them and oftentimes controlled by those who have personal agendas dedicated to their selfish desires.
Is it possible that the great Colorado and the church are doomed by the same fate both to dry up about the same time?