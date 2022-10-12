Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day.
- 2 Corinthians 4:1
If the Lord tarries or if He allows me to tarry here, I will be 82 years old this November.
When I look at pictures from childhood until today, I can see that this tent I am living in is dying. The physical part is getting frailer year by year. It is obvious that it is slowly withering away.
There are some things I cannot do anymore. There are things that are difficult to do that used to be easy. I tire quickly now when I am doing anything. There are aches and pains that were not there before.
That is the physical side. But there is the inner person. That inner person is who we truly are.
That inner man has learned many things over the years. Hopefully, as we age, we grow wiser and apply it to how we live. The definition of wisdom is gaining knowledge and knowing how to apply it for correct living.
True knowledge and wisdom is learning about God from the Bible and the Holy Spirit then applying that knowledge to daily life. I know now how truly foolish I was in my younger years when I thought I knew so much.
But while my outer man is perishing, my inner man is being renewed or revived, made as new. The inner man does not recognize the aging of the body.
There are times I look in the mirror and am shocked by the old woman I see there. On the other hand, the inner man is learning more every day. It is growing as the outer man is dying.
When I was 16 years old, I lost a friend who was very dear to me. I wondered how one minute a vibrant, laughing, loving, gentle person could be there and the next minute gone.
Now I know that is exactly what happens. This body is only a shell, a tent Paul says. It is only a covering for the real person to use, just as we use a tool to accomplish tasks.
When this tent wears out, the real person inside leaves it and travels on to another place. Where we go is determined by our own choice. God offers us life or death and asks us to choose life.
I love what Dwight L. Moody said, "Some day you will read in the papers that D.L. Moody of East Northfield, is dead. Don't you believe a word of it! At that moment I shall be more alive than I am now; I shall have gone up higher, that is all, out of this old clay tenement into a house that is immortal — a body that death cannot touch, that sin cannot taint; a body fashioned like unto His glorious body."
One day you may read my obituary. Don’t believe that I am dead. Only know that I am gone from here. I shall be more alive than ever. I shall be free. I shall be joyful.
My decision is made. I shall spend eternity with my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Have you made the same decision? If not, today is the day to do it. Will you join me there?