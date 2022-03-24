Few people have ever experienced the good fortune of Nicholas Alkemade of England.
It all began on today’s date of March 24 in 1944 when he was a 21-year-old tail-gunner on a British Lancaster (a bomber) running sorties over Germany toward the end of World War II.
While returning from a rather routine mission, his plane was struck by enemy fire. The captain of the crippled Lancaster ordered all the crew members to bail out.
Regrettably, Alkemade’s parachute was already afire leaving him only two undesirable options, burn alive with the bomber or jump to certain death from 18,000 feet. He leapt from the fiery aircraft.
Having passed out in the quick descent to the ground he awoke astonished that his only injury was a sprained knee. When his senses returned the tail-gunner was able to surmise that a snow-laden fir tree and its branches had broken his fall sufficiently to render him safe on the ground.
Were that event not ample enough evidence to celebrate his good fortune, after returning to civilian life Mr. Alkemade worked for a chemical company. There in 1946 while removing chlorine gas he received an electrical shock causing him to inadvertently inhale the gas, but luckily it failed to render him any ill effects.
Shortly after that event a burst pipe sprayed Alkemade with sulfuric acid, but again he escaped unharmed by diving into a vat of limewash which neutralized the acid from burning his skin.
Later, another misadventure befell him in the chemical industry. A nine foot steel door became unhinged from its mountings as he was passing through it and pinned him under its considerable weight for quite some time. Again he received only some minor bruising.
One can readily understand why he decided to become a furniture salesman.
Rarely, if ever, have I as a minister been approached by a person with the spiritual question of “What have I done that God has been so good to me?”
But quite often parishioners and others have approached me with the opposite: “Why does God allow all these bad things to occur? Why has God allowed me to have cancer, or my loved one to perish? Or children to starve in famines? Or ---” and the very long list goes on ad infinitum.
When Jesus as a teacher had such questions put to Him, His response was, “God causes the rain to fall on the just and the unjust.” In truth, that is not a satisfying answer to most all of us. It is almost the equivalent of saying, “That’s the way the cookie crumbles!”
During the time of Jesus’ ministry, the theologians of that day had another answer. It is referred to by the learned scholars as the Retributive Theory. In short, the Retributive Theory holds that God rewards a good clean-living person with good and an evil people are punished by undesirable conditions.
Therefore, rich and healthy people have pleased God somewhere at sometime even if they appear to be immoral and unloving. On the other hand, if you are poor and sick, you need to repent for some evil in your life past in which you sinned.
You may recall such Biblical stories as the man born blind for whom Jesus restored his sight. The lawyers and scribes asked Jesus simply, “Was his blindness due to his sin or his parents?’’ They could not comprehend that it was simply a natural chance occurrence.
In truth we have a severely limited amount of control over nature, but I am reminded by this particular teaching of Christ of controls which we each can and should exercise. The words of a Buddhist maxim fall in sync with those of Jesus: “As the rains fall upon the just and the unjust, do not burden your heart with judgments. But rain your kindness equally upon all.”
William Shakespeare in the Merchant of Venice also wrote similarly with this renown quotation, “The quality of mercy is not strain’d/ It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven / Upon the place beneath. It is twice blest: / It blesseth him who gives and him who takes.”
It seems that all of these insightful words direct our spiritual growth toward redirecting our concentration from ourselves to how we can be blessings to others.
