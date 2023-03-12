It is hard to believe we are nearing Resurrection Sunday. As we approach the momentous occasion where Jesus defeated death, hell and the grave, I think of His pathway to the cross.
Six days before Passover, according to John, Jesus came to Bethany, where Lazarus was, whom Jesus had raised from the dead. Mary, Martha and Lazarus gave a dinner for Jesus at Bethany. Martha served, Lazarus reclined with Jesus at the table, and Mary took a pound of expensive ointment and anointed Jesus’ feet.
Judas Iscariot was upset that this ointment was not sold and the money used for the poor. Of course, Judas did not care about the poor; the Scripture states that he would help himself to the gains.
As word spread about Jesus being at dinner, a large crowd came to see Jesus and Lazarus. John records that the chief priests made plans to put Lazarus and Jesus to death because many believed in Jesus because of the miracle He had performed raising Lazarus to life (John 12:53-72).
It’s good when we can put ourselves into the narrative of Scripture. The question is, if we were in the account, who would we be? Can you most relate to Lazarus? Can you relate as someone who was once dead in the trespasses of sin, but Jesus saved you and gave you life anew in Him? Are you like Martha, serving Jesus? Are you like Mary, intently and purposefully worshiping The Lord? Perhaps you can see yourself in all three lives.
How about Judas Iscariot? Do you relate to him? Judas was undoubtedly playing games. He acted pious, pretending to care for the poor when he only wanted to line his pockets with more wealth.
Many in our day have a form of godliness but deny His power (2 Timothy 3:5). Judas was showing allegiance to Jesus on the outside. Still, unlike Mary, Martha and Lazarus, Judas’ heart was far from Jesus.
Do you relate to the crowd? The crowd was curious about Jesus, but I wonder if they were more curious about this dead man, Lazarus, whom Jesus raised to life. Do you relate with those on the outside looking in to see the mighty power Jesus can manifest?
Whether they were at the banquet is somewhat ambiguous, but John records that the chief priests were planning to kill Jesus and Lazarus. The chief priests with their form of godliness, but denied His power (2 Timothy 3:5). Do you relate with the religious leaders, who were more interested in their religious ways and traditions than in honoring the heart of God?
With whomever you most relate to, here is the truth: the same Jesus who gave His life a ransom for Lazarus, Martha, Mary, Judas, the crowd and the religious leaders, is the same Jesus Who gave His life for you. He died so you would never have to die spiritually.
Romans 10:9 says that if you confess The Lord Jesus and believe that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. Today, believe. After all, we are why Jesus was on this pathway to the cross. Give your life to Jesus, and Jesus will bring new life to you.