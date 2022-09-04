Briton Rivière was a British artist who lived and worked in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. He exhibited various paintings at the Royal Academy, but committed much of his life to animal paintings.

One of Rivière’s animal paintings is the 1892 oil on canvas titled “Daniel’s Answer to the King.” In the image, one witnesses seven fierce lions and lionesses, all of which seem to have a look of defeat. There is carnage on the floor of the den.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.