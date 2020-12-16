When I was a “fourth grade nothing,” (Thank you, Judy Blume.), my teacher explained the premise of the United States Constitution by using the following example:
If the rules of this school state that a student cannot place a tack in teacher’s chair, but Johnny places a nail in teacher’s chair, then Johnny will not be punished for that offense; maybe, he should not have put a nail in the teacher’s chair, but he did not break a school rule by doing so. Thus, it was that the brilliant minds who wrote our Constitution understood the value of a framework rather than a completed building.
In the luxury of blissful ignorance our young minds afforded, we found the explanation amusing, being sure that she was talking about a student named Johnny in our class; he was, after all, the type student who might put either a nail or a tack in teacher’s chair.
Though the years that have erased the luxury of that ignorance, I have realized how well that explanation, simplistic though it may be, has served me in understanding the Constitution and the rights it affords me.
As I hear people proclaim their rights, God- and/or Constitution-given, I often wonder what document they are reading, and, sure enough, it often is not the Constitution,but a founding document that has never held nor claimed legal weight, but even when it is the Constitution, it frames a structure far different than any I imagine. The structure they have used it to build is one for themselves, not others, not for the nation as a whole. In their world, their rights are exclusive, not inclusive; entitled, not earned.
As North Carolina reopens, and protocols to protect all are put in place, it is interesting that some do not think the guidelines apply to them. It is their right not to wear a mask, not to maintain social distance, not to observe one-way traffic in stores, not to work behind a protective barrier.
When the CDC first recommended masks outside the home, probably 80 percent of the shoppers I would see were wearing masks; once we entered Phase I, that percentage decreased slightly; as we entered Phase II, the percentages continued to change in favor of the unmasked; now that Executive Order from the Governor (which carries the weight of la w -look it up), requires masks, the percentage of the unmasked seems even higher.
Stores have arrows showing customers which way to navigate the aisles, thus reducing meeting another face to face or needing to rub shoulders with someone passing in the aisle, but the arrows are ignored.
Whereas some people may simply be mindless (I need a loaf of bread, so I go down this aisle, paying no attention to its being marked an up aisle.) and others ignorant (I didn’t know I was supposed to look for an arrow for the aisle.), it is the arrogant (I know there is an arrow; I know which way it points; I do not care because it is more convenient for me to go down than up; to go up, I must go down another aisle and circle back to this one.) who most frighten me.
Interested only in what they perceive to be their rights, they do not consider the rights of others.
As any military person knows, having taken the oath for service, he or she gives up some rights in order to protect the rights of others. In this War on COVID 19, all have been conscripted, and all owe it to the other to be willing to do whatever is necessary to win the war.
If my wearing a mask means I have lowered the chances that I - willingly or unwillingly, consciously or unconsciously, knowingly or unknowingly - transmit the virus to you, can you not do the same for me... and your mother, father, brother, sister, husband, wife, daughter, son... friend?
Sarah Davis is a retired librarian for the Sallie Harrell Jenkins Public Library in Aulander. She can be reached via email at sarahwdavis22@gmail.com.