One of the most challenging realizations concerning many people’s spirituality, one which I have increasingly grown to appreciate, is that many people who may never profess a faith nonetheless emit evidence of faith by their activities.

My life’s journey has frequently crossed paths with such souls seeking God through reading every holy book they could find or volunteering to serve in fields we would think of as mission fields. I have known a number who have undertaken seminary training and one who went so far as to finance his own archaeological dig in the Holy Land. All of them pilgrims searching for a God they feel is all too illusive.

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.