...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Readers of my age bracket may well remember that on today’s date, Oct. 20 in 1954, the famed musical Peter Pan starring Mary Martin opened in the Winter Garden Theater NYC to run for 157 performances.
Peter Pan, you probably recall, was a fantasy character, a boy who never wanted to grow up. In fact the most memorable song from the play, “I Don’t Want to Grow Up!” contained assertive declarations as, “If it means I must prepare, to shoulder burdens with a worried air, I’ll never grow up!”
In the last couple of generations, counselors on every level of the practice have become acutely aware of an uptick in the number of 20-something year-olds manifesting difficulties in transitioning from adolescences to adulthood. Instead of applying for work and securing careers, they are more content to sponge off their parents, eat fast food three meals a day and play video games. They seem satisfied to dwell in their own Never Never Land where all their pursuits are merely irresponsible and idle hours.
Social scientists refer to this lifestyle as the Peter Pan Syndrome. My own opinion is this is hardly new. There have always been and will always be those who want to run off and join the circus or spend their lives as surfing beach bums.
Essentially, such a personality is content to accept however desirable or faulty the status quo may be as long as they are not required to exert themselves.
It certainly is not new for the church!
The institutional church is presently dying an accelerated death by attrition. Thousands of barely surviving congregations are populated by either very gray or bald heads with no youth or children’s programs nor need of a nursery.
Lately, the Corona Virus Pandemic has been attributed as the cause. But realistically there is little correlation between the diminishing church attendance and Covid-19. Rather, these are the same churches which repeatedly and drolly sing the same hymns Sunday after Sunday and never start new programs that might attract outsiders (And, if a visitor were to be so bold as to enter one Sunday service, he/she dare not occupy Aunt Bertha’s pew that she has claimed as her own for the last forty-five years!).
Such congregations should be diagnosed with the Peter Pan Syndrome. Regardless if all the evidence predicts a termination of existence, they, like the imaginary Peter Pan, have decided that they are not going to change, and like those diagnosed with Peter Pan Syndrome, are not going to accept any responsibility but merely complain as to how bad the rest of the world is. (You know the seven last words of the church are “We Never Did it That Way Before.”)
One evening a delegation of the Board of Elders in my first pastoral assignment decided a little powwow with the new parson was necessitated. I had been there for almost a year and had commenced a variety of activities for the youth and young adults which resulted in growth.
However, young men attended worship without ties, women wore pantsuits and children made noise in the Sunday School building. The old elder’s counsel boiled down to, “Preacher, we want you to keep on bringin’ em in. But make sure they’re just like us.”
Recently, I happened by that neighborhood and drove by the church building. Sadly the church of almost 200 active participants had only eight remaining members meeting in one another’s living rooms so they could stay financially afloat by renting the building out to another denomination.
The writer of the Book of Hebrews describes such a congregation as “dull of hearing.” The root word for that phrase literally means “having no push,” meaning they had no motivation.
Now, if I had a recipe for motivation, I would be a multi-billionaire. Every industry, social movement, political party and religion would kill for it. However, I do not know the formula.
But in my heart I truly believe that ultimately one must take the responsibility to look into their heart and find the inner strength to do that which is right and best for their fellowman while deferring their own preferences.
Any group of people, including churches, can reinvigorate themselves, but it will not happen if they are waiting for someone like a new pastor to come along and do it for them. As I look at the various challenges that Jesus gave to His followers, a common thread is they all seem to begin with an action verb: “Come, follow me!” “Go into the world…” “Do unto others…”
That’s the secret if you want to get out of the Peter Pan Syndrome for the individual or the church — get busy!