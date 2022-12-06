Some seven hundred years before Jesus’ birth, Isaiah would prophesy the hope of the soon-coming King. Of course, many did not understand the nature of the King or His Father’s kingdom.

Still, with years of hindsight, today we realize that the King of kings and Lord of Lords foretold years ago is Jesus. God’s Son incarnate.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com