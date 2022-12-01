...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
George Bernard Shaw once wrote, “There are two sources of unhappiness in life. One is not getting what you want; the other is getting it.”
There must be literally thousands of quotations that begin, “Happiness is…” But two quick principles gained from half a century of listening to people commiserate, philosophize or try to analyze the secrets of life are: 1) true happiness actually is within yourself; and 2) the vast majority of the human race mistakenly believe that fame and fortune will automatically result in happiness.
Northwestern University and the University of Massachusetts once combined forces and produced A Classic Psychological Study of Why Winning the Lottery Won’t Make You Happy. For research they purposely sought out two groups of people who had extremely different life experiences.
The first set was comprised of people who had won lottery prizes of $500,000 or more, many became millionaires. All in the second group to be interviewed had been severely handicapped in auto accidents about the same length of time as the first had been financially benefited and were. All were either paraplegic or quadriplegic.
Each individual responded to a survey of happiness composed of questions about the value of enjoying a joke, a meal, time with a friend or just reading a good book. Surprisingly, the accident victims were discovered to enjoy their everyday living overwhelmingly more than the financially fortunate ones.
Despite the jactitation of the Prosperity theologians, the Bible never correlates material possessions with happiness of the soul.
Two of my favorite verses on the matter were both written by Paul. To the church at Corinth he counseled, “...it is required of stewards that one be found faithful.” And to the congregation in Galatia he wisely taught, “The fruits of the spirit are love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.”
Nothing there about traveling in Lear Jets or in back of chauffeur-driven limousines or wearing tailor-made suits. However, clearly the character trait at the heart of the conduct success in God’s kingdom - one with the peace of mind - is faithfulness.
When Jesus questions His listeners, “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world but lose his own soul?” No doubt He was speaking about salvation, but I also believe He had this concept in mind.
One who knew quite well that worldly success and happiness of the heart are never to be equated was A. A. Milne. You probably immediately recognize the author’s name identified with Winnie the Pooh and of course Christopher Robin. Because of that series of children’s books Milne was a very wealthy and renowned writer.
But few people know that on today’s date of Dec. 1 in 1919, his three-act play Mr. Pim Passes By was first performed in the West End. You see, before the Pooh, Milne had been a serious writer of books and plays always with a solemn anti-violence or human frailty message. Eventually, he came to detest the Winnie the Pooh stories because his audience no longer heeded the more valuable kernel of his plays and novels.
Furthermore, his real-life son Christopher Robin, for whom the first book was originally written and who was essentially the series’s famous character, came to resent the image thrust upon him, blamed his father and the two became estranged.
David O. McKay’s summation of the difficulty, “No worldly success can compensate for failure in the home.”
This world values bigger homes, flashier clothes and all the conspicuous evidences of consumption, even equating them with happiness.
It would do us well to query ourselves if the writer of Ecclesiastes, having considered such labeled it all as merely “vanity and vexation of the spirit,’ and concluded that “A hand of rest is better than two fists of labor and striving at the wind.”