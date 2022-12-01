George Bernard Shaw once wrote, “There are two sources of unhappiness in life. One is not getting what you want; the other is getting it.”

There must be literally thousands of quotations that begin, “Happiness is…” But two quick principles gained from half a century of listening to people commiserate, philosophize or try to analyze the secrets of life are: 1) true happiness actually is within yourself; and 2) the vast majority of the human race mistakenly believe that fame and fortune will automatically result in happiness.

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.