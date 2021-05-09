“I am reminded of your sincere faith, a faith that dwelt first in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice and now, I am sure, dwells in you as well.”
- 2 Timothy 1:5
Mother’s Day reminds us to honor those who gave us life. We try to give gifts, cards and time to those who gave us life and love.
In the Bible, the word honor has depth to it. In Hebrew, the word means to give weight to, and in Greek, it means to give value. Both mean the same thing. When we honor people, we try to convey their worth, whether in words or pounds or gifts.
Perhaps, the most challenging thing we could ever do is try to communicate the worth of the one who brought us into life. The one who held us in her womb, then in her arms, eventually in her car and care, and forever in her heart. As difficult as it would be to explain such worth, we may never know the difficulty of building a good heritage.
I’ve been so blessed along with Timothy, Paul’s disciple, to have generational spiritual heritage. When I was a toddler, my “Granny” so loved me and believed that I would be a man of God that she picked me up weekly to take me to church on Sundays.
One Sunday, when I was either three or four, I pointed at Askewville Assembly and told her I wanted to go to this church. I had never been before, but she turned right into the parking lot. That decision changed my life forever. I now pastor that church.
Where would I be without her obedience, prayer, faithfulness, grace, and belief in me? I am grateful for her faith. She has touched heaven many times for me. Martha Thomas is a saint.
The blessings do not end with her. The lady who has carried more grief than anyone over my wretched ways is Laura Hoggard. She has talked me through hours of foolishness, childishness, selfishness and doubt.
In every season, she has been there for me with joy, wisdom, servant-hearted helpfulness. I am grateful for the millions of minutes and conversations. I’m thankful for thousands of times I’ve been told I make you proud and that I’m your baby boy. I wish to honor you in everything I do, and yet there’s never a time I have ever hit a milestone that you didn’t see coming. It’s as if you genuinely believe there is nothing of which I am not worthy, or I can’t attain. Your consistent belief in me has built me. I’m blessed to have you as my first friend. I love you, mama. There is no weight to explain your worth to me.
And, speaking of generational blessings, my wife, Amanda Hoggard, is a gracious mother caring for three boys who may never know how blessed they are. I see her heart on display every day by taking care of these menacing world changers. She is passing on what was given to her.
Above the love. Above the faith. Above the gifts. When women pass onto their children the heritage of trust in Jesus, it’s powerful. And, there no weight that conveys the worthiness of that. So, from the bottom of my heart, honor your mother today. Let that which God has done to and for you bless the next generation.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.