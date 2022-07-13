The thick humid heat and intense summer sun has filled local gardens with sweet, vibrant tomatoes. If you don’t have your own plants, fresh just-off-the-vine tomatoes can be found locally.
The Edenton Farmers Market, Bunch’s Produce Stand on Rocky Hock Road, as well as some local varieties are available in our Food Lion.
I was lucky enough to have friends bring farm stand tomatoes to me. Scott and Margaret live in Hanover County, Virginia, and claim their tomatoes are the best. I can’t argue.
Juicy, meaty tomatoes are perfect right from the vine, but sometimes we can be at a loss of how to use an abundance of ripened fruit before it spoils.
Some people preserve and can their garden goods which is an afternoon project in of itself. Others just chop and freeze their creations. I end up using most of what is my tomatoes quickly.
There are so many ways to use tomatoes. Tomato pie is a treat. Caprese salad with fresh mozzarella, fresh basil leaves and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette is a favorite.
I also love wonderful soft buttermilk bread slathered with Dukes and topped with thick, juicy, salt and peppered slices. Other great ways to use them is to make a bruschetta topping for crisp crostini, a quick marinara for pasta, a fresh tomato basil soup or a homemade salsa for a snack - all are recipes I have shared in the past.
Another old Southern standby is Tomato Jam. This jam is really a chutney or marmalade of sorts with its sweet and sour components.
Tomato jam recipes first appeared in the early 1800s and many include pectin as a thickening agent. Tomatoes are actually a high pectin fruit naturally and when cooked properly they thicken and set up well.
Tomato jam has few ingredients, but quality is key as well as a balance of sugar, acid, salt and heat for a flavorful jam. This sweet and savory condiment can be used as a spread, sauce, or dip. It’s wonderful on avocado toast, crostini with cheese, a burger or grilled cheese, crusty bread or biscuits.
This week I have included my recipe for Tomato Jam. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Tomato Jam
INGREDIENTS
• 2 lbs. ripe tomatoes, cored and chopped, about 6 cups
• 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
• 1/3 cup brown sugar
• ¼ cup honey
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• 1 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
• Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
• ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt, more to taste
• pinch cayenne pepper to taste
• pinch of nutmeg to taste
• Pinch of ground cloves to taste
PREPARATION
• Add all of the ingredients to a heavy saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil. Stir frequently to prevent the bottom from burning.
• Reduce the heat and simmer until the mixture has thickened to a jam. This will take about an hour and a half. Taste and adjust seasoning. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 10 days, or freeze.