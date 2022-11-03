Margaret Tobin was born to Irish Catholic immigrants in Hannibal, Missouri where the family of six lived in a small three-room home. Though her father was merely a laborer for a gas company and her mother a stay-at-home housewife, far from wielding any influence, they were known as active abolitionists supporting the Underground Railroad.

As many people traveling west passed through Hannibal, Maggie and two of her siblings caught the “Westward Ho” fever and, when she was eighteen, relocated to Leadville, Colorado. There she found two things: one, a job sewing carpet and drapes for a dry goods dealer and, two, James Joseph Brown, her husband.

