Almost 30 years ago, Sue and I were invited to spend a delightful few nights delivering a series of sermon messages in a small town, North Carolina church. The opportunity afforded us a number of social occasions which in turn allowed us to observe the extraordinary camaraderie and positive relations within the church family.
At some point I privately commended to one of the elderly congregational ladies about this quality of fellowship. Surprisingly she responded, “It hasn’t always been this way!” She then went on to explain that the church had spent many years bickering and arguing over budgets, pastors, building programs and a number of other matters. With each spat they would lose members and financial support. Finally the members came together realizing they were on the precipice of self destruction. One more church fight would force them to close the doors.
Mutually they agreed to bury some old hatchets and accept one another, differences and all. It was a momentous judgment, for only then did the church begin to flourish.
On a small scale they had followed the wisdom of a most unlikely spiritual/political model. Few people outside the domain of professional church historians would ever consider Poland as an international mentor of freedom or spirituality. But two centuries before the United States promoted a constitution guaranteeing religious liberty, freedom of speech or separation of church and state, and two decades before the Protestant Reformation, the Poles led the way. It was on today’s date, Jan. 28, in 1573, that their national leaders signed the Warsaw Confederation Act.
Europe in the 16th Century was awash with religious wars, the Inquisition, burning heretics at the stake and other forms of religious intolerance, all in the name of Christ.
In Poland resided Catholics, Calvinists, Jews, Islamists and others. As well, Poles, Russians, Lithuanians, Germans, Jews and Georgians made up the population. Separatist trends could easily have sparked an ethnic and sectarian holocaust that would have wrought nothing less than national annihilation. Instead the Warsaw Confederation Act contained a key sentence stating, “...we mutually promise ourselves and our successors forever… that we who differ with regard to religion will keep the peace with one another, and will not for a different faith or change of churches shed blood or punish one another by confiscation of property, infamy, imprisonment or banishment…”
No doubt, until Hitler and Stalin, with their respective concepts of intolerance of any beliefs other than their own sought to torture the Poles into abdicating their spiritual role modeling, Poland’s positive influence did sway much of Europe to follow suite in areas of religious liberty and freedom of expression.
Even into the 20th Century one can easily visualize this historical affect in the life of a polish priest who knew well the above mentioned history. Upon his ascension to the Chair of St. Peter and the acceptance of the name John Paul II, he often referred to non-Catholic Christians as “other Christians” and to Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and other religious adherents as “separated brethren.”
Reflecting upon our own nation's greatly diverse “melting pot” population, this respect for one another despite differing concepts of faith and culture, is no minor goal to be achieved. There are so many areas of agreement and common desires of peace, unity should be our first priority.
Perhaps this was Jesus’ intention when He taught, “those who are not against us are with us,” and “I have sheep of other pastures of which you do not know.”
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Morganton and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.