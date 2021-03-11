On today’s date in 1930, Mahatma Gandhi, the Indian pacifist leader, led a nonresistant protest against the British occupation in what became known as the Salt March. From his religious retreat in Ahmadabad, he walked 240 miles to the Arabian sea coast by which time tens of thousands had joined him in this act of civil disobedience. They were protesting the Salt Act which, similarly to the Stamp Acts of American history almost two centuries before, outlawed Indians from processing or dealing with salt but required desperately poor Indians to purchase the utterly needed salt from the British at highly increased prices.
Upon reaching the Arabian sea, Gandhi simply reached down and picked up a small lump of salt. Technically, he had broken the law and had set in motion the wheels of liberation and justice eventually resulting in the British control over India being released.
Salt is so abundant and simple that it is in grave danger of being presumed. Years ago, Sue and I were privileged to travel to Vienna, Austria during the winter. Street signs read, “Welcome to Vienna, where salt is in the shakers.” It was their way of asking people not put salt on the streets in the winter.”
But salt is a necessary substance for virtually every function of the body. It is often times a healing agent for some dermatological ailments, and to process Parmesan cheese requires several weeks of soaking it in salt. Liquid bleach was not possible until the chemistry of sodium was discovered. Altogether there are more than 14,000 uses for salt in American industry alone.
The Chilean poet Pablo Neruda once penned an Ode to Salt in which envisioned a simple salt shaker that might sit on your breakfast table as being our connection to salt mines that are burrowed deep into the earth, in the great ships that have plied the oceans for centuries and the millions of meals that have sustained humankind for eons. He praised the tabletop flavoring, “the smallest, miniature wave from the saltcellar reveals to us more than domestic whiteness; in it we taste the infinitude.”
It is no accident that Jesus used salt as an analogy in one His best known teachings, “You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt has lost its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything but to thrown out and trampled underfoot.”
Today salt is appreciated by the masses more as a gourmet's artisan pantry element. Not only can you find iodine salt on the grocery shelves, you can also purchase salts with various flavors, non-iodine, sea salt, Kosher and, I am told, salt that is mined in the Himalayan mountains. Those images were not in the mind of Jesus when He said, “You are the salt of the earth.”
Back to Gandhi! He was once asked by a group of Christian missionaries what the greatest hindrance to the spread of the Gospel in India was. He replied with one word - “Christians.” He then explained, “I agree with your Christ, but you Christians are more concerned about material possessions.”
In the hands of early settlers, salt was a food preservative. To those with certain skin problems, it is a healing agent. In the hand of Gandhi, salt became a symbol of liberation. In the creative genius of God Almighty, salt is an essential if life. That is our calling as people of the Spirit.
One last comment. Salt also causes us to thirst. One of the greatest gifts we can make to the world about us is to live so that others will thirst for the Living Water that Christ came to offer.
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Morganton and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.