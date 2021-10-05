As the autumnal equinox officially crossed both our calendars and the heavens for the arrival of autumn last week, Edenton has also officially ushered in our Fall festivities. It’s fall y’all!
From the Chowan County Regional Fair at the American Legion Fairgrounds to the Peanut Festival Parade coursing its way down Broad Street our historic little town is brimming with autumnal activity. A Fall Festival on the Courthouse Green and Ghost Walk tours are just a few of upcoming Edenton events celebrating the season.
Local businesses are displaying fall finery in their windows and Edenton Coffee House now offers all of its fall flavors. Both Halsey’s and Edenton Farmers Market have an impressive array of mums, pumpkins, and gourds. I love all that is fall!
I love autumn breezes and the chill they bring. And I delight in the seasonal changes in cooking to simmering soups and stews and low and slow roasting. I enjoy cooking seasonally and fall brings so many wonderful flavors.
A fabulous rolled and stuffed roast that encompasses many enticing flavors is my Pork Roulade. I stuff it with apples, shallots, cranberries, pecans and bacon and serve it with an apple cider bourbon sauce. It’s very pretty for a dinner party or a special Sunday supper.
The pork can be prepared and rolled the day before and roasted off in a short time, as well as the sauce which can be reheated. I have prepared it with both a pork loin which must be brined a day ahead of preparation, or with pork tenderloins which are already a tender cut of meat. Don’t hold off either too long in the oven as pork can get tough and timing is of the essence.
This week I have included my recipe for Pork Roulade with a Cider Bourbon Sauce.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Pork Roulade with Cider Bourbon Sauce
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
• 4 pork tenderloins, butterflied and pounded to 1/3-inch thickness
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
• 6 slices Bacon, diced
• 3 cups chopped firm apples, such as Granny Smith
• 2 cups chopped shallots
• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
• 3/4 cup finely chopped pecans
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• 2 cups panko breadcrumbs
• 1 cup chicken stock, more if needed
• 1 cup apple cider
For the Sauce
• 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 10 tablespoons unsalted cold butter, divided
• 4 shallots, finely diced
• 1 cup bourbon
• 1 cup apple cider
• 1-2 tablespoons Dijon mustard to taste
• 1 cup chicken stock, more if needed
• 1 tablespoons chicken demi-glace or Better than Bouillon paste
• 1 teaspoon thyme
• 1 tablespoon parsley
• 1 pinch red pepper flakes
• 1 bay leaf
PREPARATION
• For the stuffing: In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon. Remove bacon from the pan and set aside. To the rendered bacon fat, add apples, cranberries, thyme, and shallots. Sauté until tender. Stir in garlic, cook about 1 minute more. Add apple cider and chicken stock and bring to a low simmer. Remove from heat and stir in breadcrumbs, pecans, and cooked bacon. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add more stock if dry but to hold together as a stuffing. Let cool completely.
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Heat a large skillet to medium high heat.
• Lay the prepared tenderloins out on a work surface side by side to form 2 individual large pieces of meat from the 4 loins. Spoon the cooled stuffing evenly onto each pair of loins. Roll tightly to form 2 roulades. Tie with butcher’s twine in 2-inch intervals. Season each roulade with salt and pepper.
• Add oil to coat the preheated skillet. When oil shimmers, add the 2 rolled and the tied pork rolls. Brown each side, turning as needed. When pork is evenly browned place the 2 roulades in a roasting pan, and lower temperature of skillet to low. Add about ½ cup stock and ½ cup cider to the roasting pan. Roast the for 30 minutes, basting with pan juices, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat registers 145 degrees F.
• While the roulades are cooking, and the skillet temperature has cooled to low, add bourbon to skillet. Turn skillet to medium-high heat, and bring to a boil to allow alcohol to evaporate. The alcohol will deglaze the pan and release cooked-on brown bits or fond left from the meat. Scrape fond and stir, continuing to simmer until liquid reduces by half.
• While deglazing the skillet, heat a saucepan to medium low. Add 4 tablespoons of butter. When butter has melted add the shallots and thyme, and sauté until tender. Stir in flour to make a roux. When roux is bubbly, whisk in cider and chicken stock. Add the reduced bourbon from the skillet, straining if necessary. Add the remaining ingredients, except butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer on low.
• When pork is cooked through, but still slightly pink, transfer to a cutting board and tent loosely with foil to rest for at least 10 minutes. Remove the saucepan from heat and melt additional cold butter into sauce until desired thickness and flavor.
• Remove twine and slice pork. Lay on a platter or plate individually, and spoon the sauce on top. Top with additional fresh parsley. Serve immediately.
Note: A whole pork loin can also be used, but it must be butterflied and pounded to 1/3-inch thickness, and brined the day before for 24 hours.