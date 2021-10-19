Well hello friends! Thanks for stopping into this weekly collection of words and thoughts that somehow manage to hit my brain on Monday mornings.
Today, I want to give you a precious promise from the Bible that takes on a great meaning when you consider the powerful word choice that the Apostle Peter has employed.
Peter says in his letter of I Peter 5, verse 7...."Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”
This is a powerful passage and promise because Peter has used the word "cast" here. It is the imagery of a garbage truck that has backed up to the pit to literally dump all its contents; ridding the truck of everything that is on board.
This related to me easily as I recalled the days of my life on the farm in Perquimans County. There were times when I was trusted to drive the grain truck at harvest and go to the bins to empty. I can recall back up to get the truck into the right position, unlocking the hinged door at the rear, getting the signal from the attendant in the back, and hitting the PTO button to start the process.
The bed of that truck raised and grain could be heard sliding out of the truck all the way to the end. Then I would shake the bed just a bit to make sure it was all gone.
Now, transfer that imagery to your life and the anxiety that you may be facing even as you read this. God has allowed you to come to him simply because of His care for you. He doesn't want you to be loaded down with the cares of this life. He doesn't want you to be weighted down with depression, worries, anxiety and the like.
Verse 6 of this passage has Peter telling us that if we simply humble ourselves under the mighty hand of God that God would "lift us up" in due time. He will pull you out of the anxiety. He cares. His part is to do what you cannot do. He will lift you up. He will because He can. He is all-powerful! He is all-knowing!
And He is everywhere present. This amazing God can do those things which seem impossible.
His part is covered. Your part is to hit the dump button!
Cast.....cast....cast your cares on the One who cares. Dump the trash! That's your part. It's time to empty.
Have a great week and serve the Lord with gladness!
Pastor Wallace can be reached at wallacephillips@kw.com. He serves as Senior Pastor of Carpenter's Shop International Church in Ahoskie.