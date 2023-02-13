The first month of the year is in the books. The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce is excited for the next few months as opportunities will present themselves. We must make the best of the opportunities that present themselves to us as a Chamber and a community.

This past Friday, Steve Biggs served his last day as our economic director of Bertie County. He is going across the river to Martin County to serve in the same capacity as he did in Bertie. Unfortunately, we could not afford to keep him as Martin County gave him a substantial raise. As a poor county with limited resources that seems to happen to us too many times.

Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.