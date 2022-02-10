Few people today would recognize the name of Francois-Marie Arouet, yet all who live in democratic governments owe him a debt beyond any known value. He is best remembered by his nom de plume, Voltaire. That name is virtually synonymous with the Age of Enlightenment.
In the course of his life, Voltaire, the most prolific writer of all times, penned more than 20,000 letters and 200 books. Among his wide range of subjects, his most frequent theme was freedom of thought including religion. It is said that when Thomas Jefferson was writing the Declaration of Independence and when Simon Bolivar was composing Bolivia’s constitution, each held a copy of Voltaire’s Letters in his hand.
The Western world’s embracement of democracy, particularly the separation of church and state as well as the freedoms of speech and religion, though not new to Voltaire, is owed to his ability to advance them.
His forthright personality was such that he spoke his mind on every subject never regressing from confrontation with anyone, be he commoner or king. This personality trait won him many friends and worldwide admiration, but also provoked many enmities and locations where he was unwelcomed, particularly Paris.
And so it was on this day, Feb. 10, in 1778, after much of the antagonism over his writings and confrontations had abated, he felt he could return to Paris. There he was accepted with great enthusiasm and lived until his death.
All of Voltaire’s writing interests fall easily into four categories: politics, science, personal freedom and religion. His political views are well summed up in his quotation, “Men are equal; it is not birth but virtue that makes the difference.” (He despised the concept of the divine right of kings and all the privileges of aristocracy although he had been born to it.)
His view of the advantages of the nobility are revealed in his words, “The comfort of the rich depends upon the abundant supply of the poor.” And his realistic concept of a solution is worded equally well: “A state can be no better than the citizens of which it is composed. Our labor is not to mold states but to make better citizens.”
Voltaire said little about his personal faith, but much of his writing revealed a naturalistic worldview which was built upon a deep regard for a supernatural creator. He wrote, “I cannot imagine how the clockwork of the universe can work without a clockmaker.”
On the matter of personal freedom, Voltaire was responsible for a statement you may have heard many times, but were unaware of the source: “I disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
This area was almost always on his mind as revealed the quotations: “Liberty of thought is the life of the soul,” and “Think for yourself and let others enjoy the privilege of doing so too.”
But in the area of religion, especially freedom of religion, Voltaire was understood by very few people.
As a young man, he had actually prepared to go into the ministry. However, in his academic preparation, his sense of spirituality was subdued by the conflict between the institutional church’s bureaucratic inner power struggle reality and the actual living of the spiritual life.
In the end his sharp tongue and hypercritical writing ability made many enemies among those who saw themselves devoted to the church.
In truth he did believe in God, but could not hold his tongue concerning those who used religion as a convenience for themselves or a tool for control of others. He felt strongly that the practice of faith was vastly more important than the prescribed rituals often instituted by men. He once said he envied animals as they concentrated on the necessities of life not the materialistic and did not worry about the unanswerable meanderings of existence as did many theologians wasting years explaining.
To him, the Golden Rule summed up all faith. He only added the corollary of its negative: “Every man is guilty of all the good he did not do.” The Genevan Protestant minister Pomaret, a friend of Voltaire, once told him, “You seem to attack Christianity, and yet you do the work of a Christian.”
One is easily reminded of Jesus’ parable of the farmer’s two sons told to go into the fields and work. One responded that he would, but in fact did not. The other at first refused, but then changed his mind and did labor as he was bade. Jesus made it clear that the one who actually labored, regardless of what he said, was the one who did the will of God.
Which is most important to us - talking or doing?
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.