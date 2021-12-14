“Today is the day of salvation,” Paul tells us in 2 Corinthians 6:2.
The story of redemption is beautiful, and we all desire to see those who do not know God restored to peace and joy.
Jesus’ birth is said to grant all people the good news of great joy. Jesus came to restore our joy. Amid the darkness, the light has come, which is the light of all men.
These words rang out in the night sky on the side of the hill in Bethlehem. Joy comes from the announcement, and peace comes to whoever Jesus grants it.
Christmas is the day that Jesus comes to be with us, and when He came, He brought joy and peace to fulfill every longing heart.
Every time He met someone who said of Him, “Lord,” the Christmas story happened. Christmas happens every time someone invites Jesus to live with us. Jesus came to bring us the invitation of fulfillment, and our only need is to bring Him into every moment of our lives.
Jesus is coming to your home for Christmas. Are you ready? Have you taken a moment to invite Him?
I love reading the Word and seeing Christmas spring up for so many.
Christmas began under a fig tree for Nathaniel, in a sycamore for Zaccheus and on a boat for Peter. Paul’s Christmas was blinding. Like for three days kind of blind, but Paul would never be the same. Some scholars believe that he was never fully healed of his blindness, yet he would undoubtedly say the spiritual life is much better than vision.
Pilate initiated Christmas for many of us, and yet his worst day was the first day Christ walked “with him.” Pilate sentenced an innocent man to death, but in so doing, passed his guilty sentence onto Jesus. That’s Christmas. He came into my mess, took my mess upon Himself, and invited me into His family forever.
So, I ask you again. Have you invited Jesus home for Christmas? He will come, you know? Nothing you have ever done would keep Him away from you. He loves you and is ready to redeem, or bless, or grant you joy and peace.
Christmas isn’t a single day we hype with unmeetable expectations. No, Christmas is every single day.
My Christmas began at my worst moment. I’ll never forget the day I felt God’s arms wrap around me and squeeze me in an unforgettable hug. My joy and peace began that day, and I’ll never be the same.
Are you searching for peace or joy? Maybe you need redemption or deliverance, and you don’t know where it will come. I want you to know that you can invite Him in today, and He will be there.
Today is your day of salvation. Why don’t you begin to invite others into Christmas as well? You never know who needs and is ready to receive the joy and peace of Christmas.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.