Throughout my life, I have witnessed the faithfulness of God over and over — again and again. I am so thankful for His faithfulness.
In Numbers 23:19, we are reminded of His faithfulness. This Scripture records that God is not man; therefore, He does not lie. Nor is God the son of man; therefore, God does not change His mind. If He speaks it, He will do it, and He has spoken and He will fulfill.
Perhaps you remember the 1961 Ben E. King release, “Stand by Me.” In this song, King invites his listener to ‘stand’ by him when ‘the land is dark’ or when ‘the mountains crumble into the sea.’
God’s faithfulness is so much more awesome. God stands by His creation eternally. When times are dark, God is with you. When the foundations crumble, God is with you. He will never leave you nor forsake you (Hebrews 13:5).
Numbers 23:19 reminds us that God is not human; thus, He does not lie. God has promised to be with you; therefore, He will faithfully execute His promise — what faithfulness.
God will never leave or forsake you. God also never bases His faithfulness on our’ performance’ or ‘lack’ thereof. Out of His autonomy, God stands by us and for us; this characteristic of God is unique to the Judeo-Christian Scriptures.
In Judaism, one sees God persistently pursuing His Chosen People, no matter how often they reject Him. In Christianity, One understands that God moves heaven and earth to restore His creation. He gave His very best sacrifice, His Son.
He provided The Way; even though some reject His salvation, He continues to provide them with chance after chance to accept His gift (2 Peter 3:9).
Additionally, God always goes before you (Deuteronomy 31:6). How many times have I been reluctant about the future? Countless times. The truth: God goes before me, so why am I dubious?
God is not bound by space and time (2 Peter 3:8; Psalm 90:2). God is there before I was born; God is there after I return to dust (Revelation 4:11). Because God is faithful, we never need to fret about the ‘unknown.’ Nothing surprises God, nor does it catch Him off guard (Psalm 95).
I recently watched some of our local preschoolers and kindergartners play soccer. One thing I observed is how quickly they become distracted with the game. They are ‘in’ wholeheartedly, and their attention goes elsewhere just as the ball is coming toward them.
Despite their objectives, their faithfulness to the game quickly becomes questionable. How different is God — God never becomes distracted, nor does He change His mind. He has committed to walk with you, and therefore He will act on His promise.
Remember, He is always with you. He never bases His faithfulness on our actions. He always goes before you. Now, apply His truth to your life; ask yourself, ‘what situations stir me like a ship in a storm?’
Ask God to help you trust His faithfulness. Ask how He purposes to bring peace to these areas. Listen as He speaks and rest in His faithfulness.
