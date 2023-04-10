...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central,
south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Beer wagons, bachelorettes and booming rock ’n’ roll abound on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.
A new television comedy on one of the internet streaming services stars Canadian actor and comedian Eugene Levy as “The Reluctant Traveler,” which is the name of the show. I have not watched but the concept is intriguing.
Although I do enjoy a good road trip, I’ve definitely reached the age at which hot vacation spots are places I try to avoid — with limited success.
The show is based on Levy’s real-life gravitation toward keeping his feet planted at home. From what I’ve read, he does not even enjoy a good road trip. Each episode of “The Reluctant Traveler” puts him in far-off places and situations that naturally make him uncomfortable.
I could see myself agreeing to be paid well for taking all-expense-paid vacations. But no one would pay a streaming service to laugh at my discomfort.
I don’t often travel to places I’d rather not, but the idea for this column came to me after a recent trip to Nashville. Music City is dear to my heart in many ways. It’s where my father was raised and I treasure the stories of our family history there. Rutledges were among the earliest people to settle in Nashville.
When I was in college during the 1980s, one of my journalism classes took a trip to Nashville to visit the Tennessee Legislature. A group of us hit some of the famous nightspots in Printers Alley. I had the small-world experience of meeting an aspiring female country singer who knew my grandfather.
Six years ago I went back to Nashville for the first time since that college trip. The place was unrecognizable. High-rise buildings and cranes constructing more high-rise buildings were blocking every mental picture I still had from my youth. But the craziest part is how Lower Broadway had become a hotbed of let’s-get-drunk-before-the-wedding tourism.
One of our twin daughters is attending Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. The twins decided it would be fun to celebrate their birthday in nearby Nashville, so off we went. Their mother even booked an Airbnb named “Dolly’s Dreamhouse.” The cupboard contained hardly any coffee mugs, but plenty of pink cowgirl hats to go around.
Who knew that bachelorette parties would be the economic engine driving a real estate boom in Music City? Our Uber driver saw it coming but was afraid to risk an investment. Several of his buddies, he told us, pooled their resources a few years ago to buy condos like the one we were renting.
“They all quit their jobs the first year,” he said, adding that he drives an Uber part-time to help pay for his kids’ college.
I can take the beer wagons and the screaming bachelorettes around the honky-tonk scene of Lower Broadway. Most of the noise blaring through the open doors and windows of those places, however, is described well in the song “Murder on Music Row,” sung by Alan Jackson and George Strait.
“… Oh the steel guitars no longer cry and you can’t hear fiddles play / With drums and rock ’n’ roll guitars mixed right up in your face …”
As we emerged from our Uber beside the Hard Rock Café, I told my wife, Sharon, that if I were to disappear, she should look inside the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum.
I tagged along with the cool kids and did not disappear. It did occur to me that “The Reluctant Traveler” should film an episode inside Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ’N’ Roll Steakhouse.