Pinning black light posters to the walls of my childhood bedroom during the early 1970s probably shaped my eye for interior design. Some things never change.
By that I do not mean that black light posters are displayed in my bedroom today. My wife, Sharon, would never go for that. And even if she would, I traded the black light and my entire poster collection for a throwaway electric guitar in 1979.
The no-name guitar, which I dubbed “Generic Electric,” would never stay in tune long enough to complete the introductory riffs to “Smoke on the Water,” which is as far as I ever got with that song. The equally crappy amplifier that came with the guitar had a busted speaker.
Despite the poor trade, I did not mourn the lost posters. That is until I started writing this and conducted an online image search under “vintage 1970s black light posters.” One of mine, titled “Stoned Agin!” [sic], is for sale at roughly twice what I probably paid for it in 1973. No surprise there.
My very first poster, however — the blue-fluorescent-felt “Phantom Ship” — is fetching at least 18 times its original price. Might should have hung on to that one.
I wrote here last year about finding a vintage 1965 bullfight poster from Spain among the cedar-boxed belongings of some long-deceased friends and neighbors. I poked around on the internet and found similar ones fetching anywhere from $30 to nearly $1,000 depending on the condition and authenticity.
Mine is in near-perfect condition and, as far as I can tell, the real thing. The magnificent scene has the matador negotiating a near miss on one knee — both rare and unique, according to my casual research.
The framing expense was considerable. At three feet wide and tall enough to play guard for most any college basketball team, glass was going to make it too heavy. I went with UV protective plexiglass, the cost of which had exploded due to nearly every cash register on the planet being outfitted with pandemic-protective shields.
Sharon likes the poster. But her initial reaction was that the framing enhancement and cost did not add sufficient value for displaying the piece anywhere except the garage or barn.
“It would be perfect for a basement bar or game room,” she said. A Mexican restaurant would be a perfect fit too. We don’t have one of those either.
I immediately went to work on her by calling on the expertise of Noel and David, our longtime friends and a power couple in the areas of artistic talent and home-decorating flair. He is an artist, she knows what belongs where.
Noel and David agreed that my vintage bullfight poster is a quality piece of exotic art worthy of prominent display in primary living quarters. That was enough to keep the poster inside the house. It spent months moving from room to room leaning against wall after wall.
Worn down and ready to run the bull through, Sharon finally gave me the go-ahead for the great room.
“Just hang it there and be done with it,” she said.
A dark, masculine and mystical centerpiece it is. If we move it over just a tad, I’m thinking that vintage “Phantom Ship” on Etsy might make a good companion piece.