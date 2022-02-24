American lingo contains the phrase “Seeing is believing.” In short, it is the foundation of what every schoolchild learns as the scientific method, empirical evidence is proof of a fact. It is also the basis of our judicial system; an eyewitness’ testimony is proof of guilt or innocence.
However, what you think you see is not always so - just ask any performing magician who actually is a master of purposely misdirected attention or sleight of hand.
I was reminded of the above when I recalled today, Feb. 24, is the anniversary of the surrender of the French troops of the Last Invasion of Britain.
In itself, the historical event was of no consequence, and in truth the facts surrounding it would be more appropriate for a Three Stooges film than a history text. On said date in 1797, when Napoleon Bonaparte was busy conquering the rest of Europe, one Col. William Tate decided to take over the government in his absence and invade England.
Never mind that Napoleon had required the military services of all the able-bodied Frenchmen so that Tate was forced to empty the prisons in order to raise an army. He then devised a ‘cunning plan’ for the invasion landing in three locations, but he failed to check for the weather forecast.
Two of the three invasion armadas were blown off course and never made their destinations while one succeeded in landing only to encounter two obstacles: 1) a cannon was fired by the local British militia as a warning to the local townspeople was interpreted by the captains of the ships, which had just unloaded of the French military that their vessels were being fired upon, so they turned and fled leaving the troops with no manner of retreat; and 2) the just released French prisoners were not happy with the idea of dying for a government that had imprisoned them, so they decided instead of invading England they would enter the local taverns and get drunk.
Tate was left with a demoralized drunken army and no means of escape.
But the final straw to break Tate’s ‘camel’s back’ was even more laughable. The uniform of the British soldier of that time was a tall black hat, white britches and a red coat. The daily dress of the Welsh women of the town Llanwada, where Tate’s troops had put aground, happened to be a tall black hat, red gown and white apron. A leading lady of the town, Jemima Nicholas, called upon the other women to turn out for the expected invasion. More than a thousand showed up. While Tate beheld the ladies in their Welsh attire, he mistakenly thought he perceived the sight to be an overwhelming defense force.
He decided to surrender.
What you ‘see’ is not always what you get - or the evidence does not always render the facts. In fact, often times in matters of faith, belief precedes evidence.
After Thomas’ famously declared, “Except I see in his hands the print of the nails… I will not believe,” Jesus told him, “Because you have seen me, you believe. Blessed are those who have not seen but believe. Be not faithless, but believing.”
C. S. Lewis probably better than any other Christian writer expressed the relationship between the experience of physical sensing and spiritual reality: “I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen, not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything else.”
In reality, the two concepts go hand-in-glove working together making the entire experience of life more beautiful and vibrant. By observing the world about us, everything from the starry skies to the aroma of a magnolia blossom to the cooing of a contented infant, we are brought closer to a belief in a loving God who created a wonderful world full of blessings for our living.
By stretching our souls into the faith experience, we gain insight beyond the immediate and see a beauty of creation and are moved to a sense of responsibility and care for this gift from Heaven. When Maltbie Babcock penned the words to “This Is My Father’s World,” he included two particular lines many of us have sung in worship. One goes, “...the birds their carols raise, the morning light the flowers bright, declare their Maker’s praise. God made this world and shines in all that’s fair. In the rustling grass I hear God pass, who speaks to me everywhere.” The other reads, “God trusts us with His world, to keep it clean and fair. All earth and trees, the skies and seas, God’s creatures everywhere.”
Truly look around and one will see evidence of God. Truly believe and one will better see the beauty all about them.
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.