I love chocolate. It’s comforting and warm flavor is just right for a cold, January day.
Although not everyone is fond of the flavor of chocolate, in its unprocessed state it is a wonderful addition to your spices that’s been used in many savory dishes dating back to the Mayans and Aztecs who first harvested the cacao beans.
The beans of the cacao tree have a bitter taste and must first be fermented to develop flavor. After fermentation they are dried, cleaned and then roasted. The shell of the cacao bean is removed to produce cacao nibs.
The nibs are then ground to produce cacao mass. The dried powder produced in the processing is known as cocoa, and the remaining product is cocoa butter. The two are combined with sugar and an emulsifier to create the chocolate with which many are familiar today.
Since cocoa and cocoa nibs are not sweet in their own right and have an earthy flavor they are a perfect complement to meats. In my chocolate cooking class, I combine both ground cocoa nibs and cocoa powder with spices to create a rub for pork. Coffee is another popular ground bean used in rubs, but I hope you give cocoa a try.
This week I have included my recipe for Cocoa-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin. It’s quick to prepare and a nice meal with the pan sauce recipe I included when combined with a seasonal vegetable like Brussel sprouts. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Cocoa Rubbed Pork Tenderloin
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
• 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
• 1 tablespoons cocoa nibs
• 1 tablespoon cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon ground cloves
• 1 teaspoon ground ginger
• 2 tablespoons coarse salt
• 1 tablespoons coarse ground pepper
• ½ teaspoon nutmeg
• ½ teaspoon ground coriander
• ½ teaspoon fennel seed
• ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• ¼ cup brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2- 1 ½- 2 lb. pork tenderloins, cleaned of silver skin and fat
• 1 large onion, sliced in thick pieces
• ¼ cup shallots, finely diced
• ½ cup red wine
• 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
• 1 teaspoon honey
• 6 tablespoons cold butter, sliced
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
• Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil. Lay out onion slices as a base to place the tenderloins.
• Using a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder, grind the cocoa nibs and spices until coarse. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside.
• Using your hands, rub each tenderloin with oil. Next, rub the cocoa nib/spice mixture all over the tenderloin, massaging it into the meat and making sure everything is evenly coated. Reserve 1 teaspoon of the rub for the sauce.
• Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat and add oil. Place tenderloins in the skillet and cook, turning to achieve even browning on all sides of the pork, about 2 minutes on each side. Don’t cook much longer because the sugar and chocolate in the rub will start to burn.
• Transfer the browned tenderloins to the prepared pan on the bed of onions and place in the pre-heated oven. Roast until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the tenderloin reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit. For me, this takes approximately 13-15 minutes, but it’s a good idea to check the temperature with your thermometer after 10 minutes, as pork tenderloin cooks quickly and ovens can vary.
• Once your tenderloins are cooked, remove from the oven, tent with foil, and allow to rest for 5-10 minutes at room temperature.
• While the meat is resting, heat the skillet used to brown the meat. Add enough oil to coat the bottom. When the oil is hot add the shallots to the skillet and stir to incorporate any pan drippings. Add the reserved 1 teaspoon of spice rub and cook until shallots are soft. Add any juices that have accumulated from the roasting pan.
• Stir in the wine, balsamic, and honey until bubbly. Turn off the heat and add the cold butter, stirring until melted. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
• Slice meat and drizzle the pieces with the pan sauce.
Notes
I find cooking the pork tenderloin to 145 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal when serving this dish to a crowd. The slices off the thicker end will be a bit pink still, while the slices from the narrow end of the tenderloin will be more well done (and should have no pink on left them). Everyone in your group should be able to find something that suits their taste.