As the temperatures begin to drop and the exodus begins from the beach, Edenton’s social calendar begins to heat up. One event that’s new to the schedule is the Cupola House Association’s Colonial Market.
The event will be held at the Cupola House and its gardens from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and all are welcome. Colonial vendors will be offering heritage seeds, handmade soaps and an array of 18th century fare, along with children’s activities, and of course food and drink.
In Colonial America, fragrant spices and rich molasses were often used in baking to balance the flavor of the bitter leavening agents used at that time. Ginger was widely used in cakes and cookies and a ginger cookie was a natural choice for Gay Chatham and her committee to serve at the Colonial Market. Gay and Marie Steinburg will be baking hundreds of spicy, rich, soft ginger-molasses cookies to pair with apple cider for patrons to enjoy as they gather around the firepit.
Gay has a long history as an accomplished chef and caterer, and I was lucky enough to sample one of these cookies - they are wonderful.
Gay hopes you will experience “a taste of Colonial Edenton either in your kitchen or at the Colonial Market on Oct. 8!” This week I have included Gay’s recipe for Colonial Ginger Cookies. Enjoy!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Colonial Ginger Cookies
Makes 12 5-inch cookies
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup + 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
• ½ cup light brown sugar, lightly packed
• ½ cup sugar
• 1 egg, room temperature
• 6 tablespoons unfiltered molasses
• 2 ½ cups AP flour
• 1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper
• 1 tablespoon ground ginger
• ½ teaspoon ground allspice
• ½ teaspoon kosher salt
• 2 ¼ teaspoons baking soda
• ½ cup sugar for rolling dough balls
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line sheet pans with parchment, set aside.
2. Whisk together dry ingredients and set aside.
3. In a stand mixer beat together the sugars and butter until light and fluffy. Blend in egg and molasses, scraping sides with a spatula. Add combined dry ingredients, stirring, and scraping down sides of bowl, until just combined.
4. Form dough a ball and cover in plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 2 hours to overnight.
5. Scoop cold dough and roll into 3-inch balls. Roll each dough ball in sugar and place on prepared sheet pan 4 inches apart. Chill in refrigerator 30 minutes and bake immediately for 8 minutes. Cool on pan for a few minutes and then transfer to a rack to cool. Store in a tightly sealed container.