Our leather chair bears scars from the first year that our cat came to live with us. He has matured since then and no longer sharpens his claws on the furniture. But still, I sometimes feel the way that chair looks.
This January has been similar to the one six years ago when it was my first month of working in the world of academia. It snowed quite a bit that month, and I was paid for several days when the college was closed due to the inclement weather.
One of the byproducts of the pandemic is that paid snow days are mostly a thing of the past. Now that we are well-equipped for remote office work, “Let It Snow” has been deleted from the playlist.
As I wrote here a few weeks ago, working from home — which has been a necessity for safety reasons — has lost its luster for me. I prefer being at work during work hours and having my home hours to myself.
My position on that score was further solidified when campus was closed for a day due to snow last week. Working remotely is one thing. But the work schedule for any snowy day at home includes clearing walkways and sweeping melted snow out of the garage.
And there are cat-related issues that can arise at any moment. One such moment came when our little dog, Max, became leash-locked around a post during his otherwise brief visit to the backyard. How is that the cat’s fault? I’ll tell you.
Max would not be on a leash while relieving himself outside were it not for his habit of finding and consuming “cat treats” — the type that have already been processed by the cat, if you know what I mean.
Besides the general disgust associated with that, the dog is old, and his diet must be closely monitored. Cat treats of any variety are off his list.
The cat has been allowed to hang out indoors during the excessively cold weather of late. I normally demand that he be relegated to the heated cat bed inside the garage. But his destructive days seem mostly to be in the past, and the cold means less shedding.
The cat goes out to relieve himself, too, however. And the snow apparently has kept him from venturing farther than the flower bed beside the back porch. I know this because that is where Max became caught on the post with mud all over his mouth and paws.
After completing an emergency dog bath, I settled back into my kitchen-table office. Moments later, the distinct sound of a gagging animal called me back into action. It was not the dog.
Perhaps the cat suddenly realized what the dog had been doing in the flower bed. Either way, pukey cats belong outside.
Recently, before the work-from-home trauma described above, I expressed to my wife, Sharon, how I never want to live with another cat.
“We will always have a cat,” she said flatly, stroking his fur.
Fair enough. But just know that I will not always be working from home when all hell breaks loose.