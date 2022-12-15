A rather insignificant footnote of history is related to today’s date, Dec. 15, whose barely audible, quiet utterance should be amplified as a prophetic message the world needs to heed.
On this date in 1942, Heinrich Himmler, head of the Nazi Germany’s notorious Gestapo, observed for his sadistic satisfaction, the execution of 100 Jews in Minsk, became ill, vomited and then fainted.
While visiting a concentration camp he thought it would be interesting to witness an execution and requested a firing squad be assembled, prisoners brought forth and shot. (He had a massage while waiting.)
The first group of captives were taken to a ditch, forced to jump in, ordered to lie face-down in rows then summarily shot in the head. Then another bunch of powerless men met the same fate, and afterward them a number of Jewish women were fed into the pit.
However, when an executioners bullet hit one victim, her brain matter splattered onto Himmler’s uniform causing him to become nauseated.
Himmler valued the victims’ lives as so much waste, but his uniform had to remain impeccable.
Erich Fromm in his The Anatomy of Human Destructiveness described Himmler as a vicious, sadistic “mother’s boy” obsessed with an infinite degree of dehumanized bureaucracy. His personal diaries are saturated with detailed lists of what he ate at each meal, when (date, hour and minute) he received each letter written to him, the time and where he bathed, how many letters his mother had written him and when he had written her (often times three or four a day), his bowel movements and numerous other banal record keeping data that would make no sense to the normal person.
Himmler was as interested in the number of plums he had eaten off a tree he had passed as the number of victims who had been gassed in the chambers on any given day.
My interest over this minor annotation of history lies in the smothering bureaucratic fashion in which I have felt sometimes that our culture is oriented. Let me add that with the introduction of the digital power’s influence we are rapidly advancing in that direction at an exponential rate and it is occurring in every aspect of our lives.
The days of Mom-and-Pop corner grocery stores are far behind us; today one can order their foodstuff via the internet and have it delivered to their doorstep.
When is the last time a family physician visited his/her patient in the hospital; today? Instead, one’s case is turned over to a hospitalist who “knows” the diagnosis read off a computerized readout.
The impersonalization of everyday life is speedily making its headway into every aspect of our existence. Banking is leading to a cashless business world; education will soon be via the internet with no personal instruction in a teachers-student relationship; one can be fined for a moving violation by a digital system involving cameras, radars, computer generated mail and collection service (via the internet) with never a human being making a judgment call of the incident.
In such a non-subjective environment, try communicating to the hospitalist your particular health situation or attempt to query an instructor on a matter you did not understand in a lecture or explain to a camera that the driver behind you was tailgating so closely it would have been dangerous for you to have stomped on the brake.
Worse, this non-participatory quality of our culture is advancing also in the church. There have always been and will always be those for whom religious faith was/is merely a small tangential element in their lives.
Every congregation has people who attend only for special occasions (usually Christmas and Easter) as well as some who come, but never participate. Today, they can conveniently non-participate by television, Zoom or Twitter. I am caused to wonder if their relationship with God will be as a distant and objective as their fellowship with their fellow church member?
But, back to an even more worrisome question: Is it possible that the spiritually-minded are giving tacit approval of an impersonal, non-participatory, bureaucratic faith that produced personalities such as Heinrich Himmler? That thought is frightening!
By the way, Himmler not only felt that he was a Christian, his church attendance averaged three worship services per week.