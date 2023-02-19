Revival has hit the land, or at least every media platform. Speculation, enthusiasm and joy follow every story from the Asbury move of God.

I am thrilled to see a genuine movement of God marked by repentance and consecration. True revival is bringing from death to life those who are spiritually dormant.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.