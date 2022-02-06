I’ve recently had another bout with this devilish coronavirus. I’ve seen so many in my church and community suffering from it, and my heart stays broken it seems. There has been so much death, sickness, setbacks, dashed dreams and trials.
My quarantine went easy, but I entered back into work just as both of my eardrums ruptured. I’ve been in intense pain, and I tend to be dramatic when I suffer in my body. As heavy as my heart has been over the last few months, I have neared being despondent over my current state. I know it will all be over soon and I’ll be back to normal.
How is it that when all things are going well and faith is untested, our resolve seems so sure? And, when our pain increases, we quickly give up hope.
Maybe not every time, but there is something about physical pain that takes its toll on our mind and soul. I can keep strong faith for those who are suffering around me. I will encourage them and stand strong, sending them scriptures to remain ready for the tasks before them, yet when I’m hurting I can’t recall the same scriptures.
Jesus knew this was the way of life. Jesus always sent ministers out two-by-two, because He knew there would be moments when one of us would fall and we would need the other to help us up again.
Solomon knew that, too. He said that two walking together help each other back up when they fall. Notice he didn’t say if they fall, he said when they fall. Setbacks, sickness and sadness is part of the human experience. We do much better when we don’t try to do this alone.
When we hurt, there are a few things we should do.
First, we should remind ourselves of what we knew to be true when everything was good. Remind yourself what God has done for you and how He has blessed your life. Count your blessings and victories and remind yourself that if He has brought you through before, He will do it again. Encourage yourself with Scriptures that build you up. Go read the books of Colossians and Philippians.
The second thing you should do is reach out to others. Hopefully, while things are going well, you have invested in real relationships. People want to be there for you and want to help you. If you don’t have any people like this in your life, then you probably need to serve each opportunity you get.
Solomon also wrote that the one who refreshes others will himself be refreshed. This thought does mean immediate refreshing while serving, but also it means that if you help those who are down, when you are down someone will help you. Lean on those around you. Ask for prayer and let them bring you soup. Tell them how thankful you are to have them in your life.
Lastly, we live such blisteringly busy lives that we should soak in any break we get. While living in your setback, recharge your batteries. Wait upon the Lord and He will give you strength again. Enjoy the rest for the work will be there soon enough. When it hurts, remember what is true, let others help you, and rest in His love.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.