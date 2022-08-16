Travel_.jpg

Unmarked bottles for travel toiletries can be hazardous to one’s style.

 Contributed photo/Mark Rutledge

If your wife is still in bed while you’re packing to leave on a trip alone, it’s probably best to let her keep sleeping. Some essentials, it turns out, one can manage without.

“Which of your little travel bottles is the shampoo?” I gently asked just before dawn.

