Because my most recent column, just before Thanksgiving, was mostly about our cat, Jasper, our dog, Max, has demanded equal time. And in light of a recent revelation regarding the little guy’s lineage, I have to agree.
I will point out, however, that if all of my published articles with Max at centerstage were to be stacked next to every cat column I’ve written, the Max stack would by far overshadow the cat’s. Still, the record established in my writings about Max must be set straight.
When first we met, it was inside a Greenville, North Carolina, pet store that was hosting a rescue day. We were told that Max was a 1-year-old mixed-breed terrier. The young lady who had been fostering him said he had belonged to an elderly person who had already named him Max but was unable to care for him.
I asked what breeds had combined to produce Max and was told they were a Jack Russell terrier and another unknown variety, possibly schnauzer. Although we have given him somewhat-schnauzer haircuts all his life, his having that possible bloodline was initially concerning.
The two schnauzers with which I’d ever been in close contact both had bitten me when I extended a gesture of friendship. And the one Jack Russell I’d ever known was a high-spirited pooch that routinely darted between rooms and furniture without touching the ground.
“Is he always this calm,” I asked the young lady, “or does he get really wound up sometimes?”
“All I can tell you about that little guy is that he just wants to be with his people,” she said.
It has been an enduring description of Max. Where we go, he wants to be. And when it’s feasible to bring him with us, we do.
When we again traveled to northwestern Ohio to spend Thanksgiving with my wife, Sharon’s, family, we took Max along. Come March, the boy will be 15 years old. He hears only loud noises, requires a special low-fat diet, and has a few lumps on his body. Other than those issues, and horrendously bad breath, he does quite well for his age.
His breath is so awful that at times we had to crack the back window nearest him during the drive up to Ohio. Although he could not hear our grumbles and gasps, he did seem a bit insulted.
Another thing that apparently has insulted our Max is the way I have described him over the years. People meeting him for the first time will invariably ask what breed of dog he is. I usually answer with a made-up name that sounds like a mixture of Shih Tzu and a disgusting thing that all dogs do. It’s a fun way of communicating that he is a mixed-breed mutt. But I won’t be able to say that anymore.
On Thanksgiving Day, as we sat around the living room watching “The National Dog Show” — that big event where pampered purebreds are pranced around in circles — a funny thing happened. One of the prancers looked a lot like our Max.
Plugging the breed into a Google image search brought up lots of other dogs that look like Max. It turns out he is a picture-perfect Russell Terrier. We hadn’t known there was such a breed.
Learning that he is recognized by the American Kennel Club has given Max an attitude. Not only does he think his breath don’t stink, he has demanded a new groomer.