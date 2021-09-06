I love a verbal skirmish.
Something about digging into a topic and getting to the heart of the matter gets me revved up. Sometimes questions are the way to spark wonder or learn something new. Questions help reveal what’s underneath the surface.
In the four Gospels, there are over three hundred questions posed by Jesus. His first words ever recorded were a question.
Mary asks him where he’s been. As a twelve year old, He replies, “Didn’t you know I’d be about my Father’s business?” He had been discussing the things of God at the temple - customary since was constantly questioning how things were and digging to learn more about people.
Jesus would have discouraged reporters today. He loved answering questions with questions. I think questions are perhaps the most successful communication device to get adults engaged with a complex topic. When our politicians today do not give clear and direct answers, they get mocked, but Jesus was very comfortable helping people realize they knew the truth often before asking.
When the lawyer told Jesus he knew the great commandments were to love God and love your neighbor; he then asks Jesus who his neighbor was. Jesus’ reply? The story of the Good Samaritan, and instead of telling the man the answer, he ends the story with a question: “Who do you think was this man’s neighbor?” The lawyer’s reply, “The one who showed mercy.” Jesus’ question sparked learning and inner confidence. Down deep, the lawyer knew the answer.
The first questions ever recorded in the Bible reveal the character of God and Satan. In Genesis chapter three, the devil (in the form of a snake) approaches Eve and asks, “Did God really say?”
He’s referring to the one rule God had for Adam and Eve to not eat of the tree of knowledge of good and evil. Because of the doubt the snake incited and her curiosity, Eve partakes in the sinful act that plunges all of humanity into the world of sickness, difficulty, decay and death.
Adam and Eve eat the fruit and immediately see that they, embarrassingly, are naked. Shame floods their souls. Fear overwhelms them. Adam hides from the God who created all things to bless him.
And then God comes searching. God is looking for Adam in full knowledge of the sin. The betrayal doesn’t send God running, and it sent Adam running and hiding. God calls out from within the garden!
“Adam, where are you?”
I may not know your name, reader, but I know God calls out to you today. He says the same thing, “Where are you?” He pursues you today.
Take the time to answer the question. Where are you emotionally, physically, mentally? How about your integrity? Are there places you are afraid to show the Lord? What places are you hiding in your soul?
He already sees them, and He says, “Where are you?” Do not hide from Him. He loves you the same today.
Ask the tough questions and dig a little deeper. Let God come near and tell Him everything. Let Him make your conscience clear today.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.