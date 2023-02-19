“These things I have spoken to you so that My joy may be in you, and that your joy may be made full.”
— John 15:11
Mark Twain said, “Joy is untouched by circumstances. The happiest response to life is joy.”
But joy does not just happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day. Joy is an inward peace that is not affected by outward circumstances. As Psalm 32:11 reminds us, “Rejoice in the Lord, and be glad, you righteous, sing, all you who are upright in heart!”
There is a difference between happiness and joy. Happiness depends on what happens to us. If you are feeling good, you are happy. If you are feeling bad, you are unhappy. And if you put your trust in happiness you are going to be a victim of circumstances because circumstances will change.
God never changes. His word does not tell us to rejoice in circumstances. Philippians 4:4 says, “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say rejoice.” And since God never changes the Bible says that we can have a joy that fills us regardless of circumstances.
Happiness is like the thermometer the nurse puts into your mouth; it registers conditions. But joy is like the thermostat you have in your home; it regulates conditions. Happiness may meet your surface needs but joy meets your deepest needs.
The Bible speaks much more often of joy than of being happy. God wants us to experience happiness but His greater desire is that you have unconditional joy. Jesus said in John 15:11 and 16:22 His joy would “remain in you” and that “your joy no one will take from you.”
Think of joy as a strong foundation that supports a variety of healthy emotions, including happiness. The long range evidence of joy is contentment, gratitude, optimism, a sense of freedom and other positive attitudes.
So how do we receive this joy? Joy comes from knowing and trusting the Lord. You might wonder, how can you choose to be joyful when things around you are bad? Psalm 5:11 reads, “But let all who take refuge in You be glad, let them ever sing for joy; and may You shelter them, that those who love Your name may exult in You.” You can choose to be joyful because God is our refuge. Joy comes from knowing and trusting the Lord.
Psalm 105:3 says, “Let the hearts of those who seek the Lord rejoice.”
The Declaration of Independence speaks about the pursuit of happiness. But the Bible speaks about seeking God. Joy comes not from pursuing happiness but from seeking the Lord.
Malcolm Muggeridge, in his book, “Jesus, The Man Who Lives,” said, “I can say that I never knew what joy was until I gave up pursuing happiness, or cared to live until I chose to die. For these two discoveries I am beholden to Jesus.”
Joy comes from knowing Jesus and accepting Him as Lord of your life. James 1 tells us: “Consider it pure joy, my brothers, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith develops perseverance.” When you come to know God’s goodness and trust His sovereignty, then you can rejoice even in the harshest trials of life.
So, joy and happiness are very different from each other. Happiness is temporary; joy is permanent. Happiness goes up and down with circumstances; joy is constant. Happiness is dependent on things; joy is found in the Lord. Joy is not dependent on circumstances. Joy is a decision you make. Joy comes from knowing and trusting the Lord.