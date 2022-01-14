As bone-chilling temperatures envelope Edenton our little slice of paradise can’t seem to escape winter, despite a recent warm spell.
Cold winter weather calls for hot, comforting food that warms you from the inside out. And since many of us are tightening our belts after the holidays, a meal that is easy on the wallet and the waistline is a win-win.
And when the dish is also easy and quick to prepare, I say “winner, winner, chicken dinner!”
The aroma of savory chicken rich with herbs roasting in the oven can soothe your senses on a chilly winter evening.
I recently posted a photo of a chicken dish that I had just made for dinner and consequently had many requests for the recipe. I had included this recipe in my column a few years ago, but with its ease in preparation it’s worth sharing again.
I use chicken thighs in this dish because they are tender and flavorful, as well as inexpensive, and either boneless or bone-in thighs work well.
This week I have included a recipe for French Peasant Chicken that can be made as a meal in a pan if you want to toss in a few diced carrots and potatoes, or alone with a nice green salad and crusty bread. You can also serve it with pasta, rice, risotto, or mashed potatoes. It is sure to warm your soul.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.
French Peasant Chicken
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
• 8 chicken thighs
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 3 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons Herbes de Provence
• 2 lemons
• 10 cloves garlic, peeled and whole
• 8 shallots, thinly sliced
• 1 cup dry sherry or white wine
• ¼ cup chicken stock
• 1 tablespoon chicken demi-glace
• 1 teaspoon thyme
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat a large oven-proof skillet and add olive oil.
• Season the chicken with Herbes de Provence, salt and pepper. Add the flour to a shallow bowl and lightly season with salt and pepper. Dredge the chicken in the flour, shaking off any excess. When the oil in the skillet is hot and shimmering place the floured chicken skin side up into the pan and brown, turning as needed. Remove the pan from heat.
• Add the juice of one lemon. Slice the remaining lemon thinly and sprinkle over chicken. Add the whole garlic cloves, sliced shallots, chicken stock, bouillon paste, and wine to the pan, stirring gently. Sprinkle the chicken with thyme.
• Roast for 25 minutes. Rotate pan and spoon the pan liquid over the chicken, and roast for another 25-30 minutes. The skin should be crisp, and the meat cooked through to 165 degree. Cover with foil if too brown while cooking.
Note: To make this a meal add quartered baby red potatoes and sliced carrots tossed in olive oil, salt, and pepper to the pan with the chicken before roasting, or broccoli flowerets tossed in oil, salt and pepper the last 10 minutes of cooking.