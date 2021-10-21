In the first half of the 20th Century two particular futuristic or dystopian authors stood out from all others. They were Aldous Huxley and George Orwell.
Huxley had been a French teacher at Eton before he entered the spotlight of fame for writing his book Brave New World (1931). In it Huxley envisioned a future world state in which a small, elite group would rule the masses by amusing them with the mind-numbing drug, Soma, as well as an acceptable but unfulfilling buffet of blase sex.
Orwell, who as it so happened, had been a student under Huxley at Eton, and wrote a similar dystopian novel entitled Nineteen Eighty-four (1949). No doubt the teacher knew of his literary influence upon his student. In Nineteen Eighty-four, Orwell wrote of an imaginary nation in the future, Oceania, controlling the vast majority of the populace through fear of constant war along with an ever-present police investigation system called Big Brother (Origin of the phrase “Big Brother is watching you!”).
In the decades since these two publications, any number of lectures, movies, sermons, television documentaries and other mass media channels have drawn an inexhaustible number of observations pointing out these writings’ apparent prophecies being fulfilled in our times evidenced by national spy networks, the illegal drug market, mega-corporation data gathering on consumer use and, most obviously, the internet. The two authors possessed a mutually futuristic perspective of a world which in essence is similarly controlled by a few through maintaining fear of the state by the masses.
The reminder of the above is presented because on today’s date of Oct. 21, in 1949, Huxley wrote a congratulatory letter to Orwell for the success of his Nineteen Eighty-four. But it was indeed a curious piece of correspondence due to its abrupt turn of direction.
Huxley began his letter with the lauding words, “The philosophy of the ruling minority in Nineteen Eighty-four is a sadism which has been carried to its logical extreme….”, but then changed his tune with words of divergence, “My own belief is that the ruling oligarchy will find less arduous and wasteful ways of governing.”
Another of Orwell’s own novels, Animal Farm, may have revealed not only the author's personal opinion of individual responsibility within dire circumstances, but also his perspective of the letter’s changing mood. In Animal Farm two pigs, Snow Ball and Napoleon, vied for control of the farm until Napoleon succeeded in becoming a tyrant. From that time forward, to deflect responsibility for any errors or faults, every failure was blamed on Snowball. Even the other animals of the farm bought into Snowball being the easy scapegoat.
This present writing in no way excuses society’s responsibility for its systemic methods of preventing equal opportunities for all, only to establish the understanding that within even the most constricted cultural limitations, there is a tendency to avoid the available opportunities of personal enhancement and chance openings of self-improvement.
In school we learned of such historical figures as Abraham Lincoln, reading into late nights by kerosene light and Booker T. Washington, born in slavery and gaining an education by rising at 4 a.m. each morning to learn to read in a historical time when it was illegal for Black Americans to be educated.
One became president of the United States, the other a university president, both against all known odds. And both because they accepted responsibility for what they could accomplish even in the midst of unacceptable circumstances.
The truly great successes in life have maintained that personal principle.
George Washington Carver is quoted as having said, “Ninety-nine percent of failures come from people who are in the habit of making excuses.” Another insight from that great man is, “Start where you are, with what you have, make something of it and never be satisfied,” or as the writer of Ecclesiastes wrote thousands of years before, “Whatever your hands find to do, do it with all your might.”
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.