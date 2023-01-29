Sometimes in Christianity, the first thing that comes to mind is money when we think about sowing seed. Money can be seed, but it is not the only seed. As Christians, we can sow all kinds of spiritual seed.
Our words are the seed we sow the most. The Scripture reminds us that the power of life and death are in our words, and all who love it will eat its fruit (Proverbs 18:21).
Let us think practically; one cannot eat fruit without planting a seed. We often fail to realize that we plant seed with our words every day.
I had a very dear friend who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The doctor gave him weeks to live and told him to get all his affairs in order. Well, the man remembered the Scripture about a merry heart doing good like a medicine (Proverbs 17:22), so he began laughing more, changed his diet and started saying, “I shall not die, but live, And declare the works of the LORD” (Psalm 118:17).
The Scriptures remind us that faith comes by hearing God’s Word (Romans 10:17). This dear man spoke Psalm 118:17 into his life daily and went on to live twelve additional years. When he did die, he died living to a ripe old age, seeing his great-grandchildren’s births. His words were seeds.
I wonder how often we sow death seeds to our dreams by speaking words that hinder them. In the natural, if you plant a field of weeds, you will harvest a field of weeds. If there were good seeds with the weeds, the weeds would choke out all other growth. It is the same in our spiritual life; we can choke out a good harvest with negatively sown words.
It is not just our lives into which we can sow negative words. We can also sow negative words into others’ lives and plant seeds that produce an unwanted harvest. We must be careful and choose words that encourage, build up and bless.
Spiritual seed can be words, actions and motives, to name a few. Good seed will produce a crop (Galatians 6:7). The Scriptures say that people who sow sparingly will reap sparingly. People who sow generously will reap generously (2 Corinthians 9:6).
I’m convinced this has nothing to do with the seed size, but the spirit in which it is sown. Remember, God loves a cheerful giver (2 Corinthians 9:7), and even the widow’s mites were noticed by Jesus (Mark 12:41-44).
Thinking of our words as seed, may we be people who generously sow kind words, edifying words and life-giving words into not just our own lives but also into the lives of others.
Another concept to consider is that we reap an abundance of the amount we sow. Jesus speaks of a seed bringing forth a hundred, sixty or thirtyfold harvest (Matthew 13:8). One wheat seed produces a whole head of grain. One minor negativity can create a frenzy of negativity and errors. Sow the wind, reap a whirlwind (Hosea 8:7). Juxtaposed, one kind word can produce abundant blessings for life.
I pray that we sow cheerfully and generously into others’ lives. I pray we sow only the most edifying God-honoring words.