Sometimes in Christianity, the first thing that comes to mind is money when we think about sowing seed. Money can be seed, but it is not the only seed. As Christians, we can sow all kinds of spiritual seed.

Our words are the seed we sow the most. The Scripture reminds us that the power of life and death are in our words, and all who love it will eat its fruit (Proverbs 18:21).

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com