Business is what the Chamber promotes in our area. We do this from being a voice and a helping hand to new businesses in Bertie County, but also to existing businesses that have already served our community.
Additionally, we work with all the municipalities and communities in the county to bring events and promote what activities they may already have.
Over the last weeks, we have had the opportunity to break out the big scissors and do a few ribbon cuttings. Going to Aulander on Memorial Day weekend was certainly a real treat.
After a number of years of trying to procure a grant from the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund of the State of North Carolina for a splash pad, they were successful.
The actual construction was completed in 2021, but a little too late for splash pad season which is basically Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend.
All of the officials were excited almost as much as the kids were. Mayor Larry Drew was beaming with pride and Police Chief Barmer participated in the fun by getting sprayed with water and doing some spraying with Bobbie Parker.
Cymone Cosmetyx opened up at 112 North King Street in Windsor in the old Edward Jones building. Owner Jaida Foreman offers a variety of body care products such as soap, butter and lotion. Now all of those buildings from the Post Office back to the stoplight are open for business.
It is so important to keep our downtown business alive and well. The health and vitality of our community depends on small business growth. That is important not only in Windsor, but also throughout the county.
For all the bad news in the world, we should recognize what is positive in our communities.
Look what is happening in the Indian Woods community with their Blue Jay Community Center providing opportunities for their citizens. Look at the conversion of the old grocery store in Lewiston Woodville to a vitality center with workout equipment and learning spaces in downtown.
Meeting with the mayors and commissioners around the county, and also working with the town commissioners directly in Windsor, there are a lot of good people who are involved and who want to help our communities thrive. As we have said many times we all have to work together to not only keep what we have, but strive for more.
We cannot wait for others to be our saviors. We must pull our own boot straps up and get to work to make our unique corner of the world as successful as it can be. We will succeed if we work together with each other.
A couple of more places that have some positive happenings in the eastern part of the county.
Recently on a visit to the “Tall Glass of Water” project, there were over 25 people using Bertie Beach on a Thursday afternoon. The beach was crowded with people of all ages and different backgrounds.
Hopefully after all of the COVID-19 slowdowns, there will be more amenities coming this year for our citizens to use on the property.
Also Scotch Hall Preserve has changed its name to Occano. That is not the only change as Dilweg Companies, the new owners, are completely updating the golf course with repairs going on all summer. The course will be able to be played, but with some modifications. The improvements are necessary and needed for the property to retain its status as a world class golf course.
There are numerous houses being built right now, with around fifty houses existing on the property. The vision is for more overnight and weekend stays to make the course more of a destination spot for golf and also water sports. Which means more visitors to our area, so we can show everyone else what natural beauty we have.
There are more ribbon cuttings coming, events like Freedom Fireworks will be here on Sunday July 3. The RT Johnson Band has been booked for that event as well as Mixin Mike returning after a one year hiatus as the DJ. Numerous food vendors including Y’all Eat Yet will be there at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center. Let’s enjoy this summer and make our community a better place!
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.