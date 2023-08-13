Jesus told his disciples to watch out for becoming a hypocrite. A hypocrite is someone who plays the part, but is not true themselves.

At their lowest point, they are simply liars. They lie about what they believe, what is right and who they are — living behind masks that present life as an actor in a show instead of a soul in a war. We must stay on guard against such a lifestyle.

  

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com