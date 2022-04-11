A recent piece in the New York Times looks at the dwindling popularity of Major League Baseball and speculates that a government takeover might help to preserve the game. In support of that satirical argument, the writer lists, in serious fashion, steady declines in both game attendance and TV viewership since 2008.
The online version of that piece has a place where readers may offer their thoughts about the story and recommend their favorite reader comments to others. From more than 1,200 comments, the most recommended is by someone citing higher costs as the reason they attend fewer Major League Baseball games.
The commenter said that tickets to one regular season game for three people totaled $270, and that money spent on parking, food and drink added roughly another $230.
“At present cost, I may attend once a year,” the person wrote. “I didn’t leave baseball. Baseball left me.”
I’ve never been a regular at professional sporting events, but I can relate to the commenter’s frustration. I attended several NASCAR races during the 1990s and I never paid more than $25 for a good seat.
The sport was exploding in popularity during that decade. Tracks expanded, demand went up and ticket prices have more than tripled.
Prices for attending music concerts featuring popular artists have gone crazy, too. A single seat for A-list performances, depending on proximity to the stage, can fetch anywhere between $100 and more than $1,000.
Whenever I buy concert tickets, I always think back to my very first rock-band show in 1974. I paid $5 to see J. Geils Band, REO Speedwagon, and another band whose name I do not recall, at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City.
The band Little Feat was on the bill, but another group opened the show instead.
Accounting for inflation, $5 back then was roughly equivalent to $29 today. I knew well the value of $5 in 1974 because that’s how much I was paid to mow Erma Brickey’s lawn.
How many kids today would ride a bicycle all the way across Johnson City and kill a Saturday behind a tiny push mower for $29?
My friend Steve Creech, a great guitarist who still performs with his band around eastern North Carolina, recently shared with me a 1950s newspaper ad for an Elvis Presley performance in Wilson, North Carolina. Tickets were a dollar.
When Elvis played three shows at Freedom Hall in 1976, the cheap seats were $12.50. Prime spots went for $15 — about $75 today.
Race tracks on the NASCAR circuit host lots of non-racing events these days to help keep the facilities profitable. And it’s not clear that baseball needs the government to step in and save it. Ballfields are diversifying, too.
Paul Mcartney, for instance, is performing next month at Truist Field in Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $146.50. That was roughly $25 worth of purchasing power in 1974.
I think I would enjoy seeing Paul McCarney in concert. I do not think I would mow Erma’s lawn five times to buy the ticket.