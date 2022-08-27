For some gardeners a crop of zucchini can be overwhelming. What to do with all of those green gourds?
My theory is that butter and sugar can do wonders for almost anything, including vegetables. And a zucchini isn’t actually a gourd, or even a vegetable, but a fruit.
Like all fruit, a zucchini’s seeds are on the inside. And zucchini is perfect to incorporate into quick breads, cakes and muffins, just as you would shredded carrots into carrot cake or quick bread.
Zucchini quick bread descends from a long line of European sweet puddings using both fruits and vegetables that date back to the Middle Ages. Carrot and sweet potato pudding have both had continued popularity and eventually evolved into cake or quick bread.
During World War II, zucchini filled many an American victory garden, and its popularity remains today. It wasn’t until the 1960s and 70s when zucchini’s use in quick bread became an American staple, and even noted chef James Beard published a recipe for zucchini bread in 1973.
As with carrot cake or bread many have added chopped pecans or walnuts, coconut, crushed pineapple, grated apple, raisins and even chocolate chips. Of course I always love chocolate!
This week I have included my recipe for Chocolate Zucchini Bread. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
INGREDIENTS
• ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
• ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons light brown sugar, packed
• 2 large eggs, room temperature
• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• 11/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/4 cup cocoa powder, preferably Dutch process
• ¾ teaspoon salt
• ½ teaspoon baking powder
• ½ teaspoon baking soda
• ½ teaspoon instant mocha coffee powder
• 2 cups shredded zucchini, gently packed
• ½ cup dark chocolate, finely chopped
• ½ cup milk chocolate, finely chopped
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare a large loaf pan with nonstick spray.
• Place the butter in a large mixing bowl. Mix in the brown sugar until smooth. Add the eggs and vanilla, stirring vigorously. Set aside.
• In another bowl whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking powder, baking soda and instant coffee. With a spatula stir the dry mixture into the butter mixture until well combined. Add the shredded zucchini and chocolate chips. Batter will be dense and thick.
• Spoon the batter into the prepared loaf pan and spread evenly. Bake for 60 to 65 minutes, and the sides begin to pull away from the pan and a cake tester comes out clean. Allow the loaf to cool on a rack for 12-15 minutes before turning out onto a rack to cool completely.