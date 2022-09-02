Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Sept. 3
Concealed Carry Handgun Class Meets
WILLIAMSTON - The Division on Continuing Education at MCC is offering this training from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 3 at the Williamston NC Telecenter.
The fee for this class is $70.
To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
The Williamston NC Telecenter is located at 415 East Blvd. in Williamston.
NCHJA “C” Horse Show Scheduled
WILLIAMSTON - The senator Bob Martin Eastern Ag. Center will be hosting the NCHJA “C” Horse Show from 8 a.m. — 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 3 and 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. Sunday, September 4.
Admission for spectators is free.
For details visit www.williamstonhunterccircuit.com or call 252-378-4474.
The Senator Bob Martin Eastern Ag, Center is located at 2900 NC Highway 125 South in Williamston.
Sept. 4
Men and Women Emphasis Day Set
POWELLSVILLE - The First Baptist Missionary Church of Powellsville is hosting a Men and Women Emphasis Day starting at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.
The guest preacher will be Bishop Landon Mason of The Greater Saunders Grove Baptist Church.
The music will be provided by Jerrell Sessoms.
The First Baptist Missionary Church is located at 407 East Main St. in Powellsville.
Sept. 5
Choanoke Public Transportation Authority Closed
RICH SQUARE –-The CPTA will be closed in observance for Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022.
CPTA is located at P.O. Box 320 in Rich Square.
Sept. 6
Upholstery Class to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class on Tuesday and Thursdays from 6 – 9 p.m. starting Tuesday, September 6 and ending October 6.
This class will be held on the Williasmton campus.
Bring your upholstery project and learn to tear down and restore it.
The fee for this class is $50 — $70 depending on the number of students who enroll.
To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Want to Start Your Own Business Seminar to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at MCC is offering this seminar from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6.
This seminar is free and will be held online.
For additional information or to register for a seminar contact Lena Jackson at lena.jackson@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0201.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 7
Blood Drive to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7 at MCC in Williamston.
This drive will be held in room 14 in building 1.
Save time and register for the drive online at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 8
Financing Your Business Seminar to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at MCC is presenting this seminar twice first from 2 – 3 p.m. and then from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8.
This seminar is free and will be held online.
To register, visit the NC SBC website at https://www.ncsbc.net, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201, or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 21
Choanoke Public Transportation Authority Board Meets
RICH SQUARE - The CPTA board will hold their regular meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
The meeting will be held by electronic communications.
Public comments will need to be submitted by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Email them to twhitehead@choanokeepta.org.
CPTA is located at P.O. Box 320 in Rich Square.
Sept. 27
Game Changers will begin
AULANDER - Place of Possibilities will be hosting Game Changers from 3:15 – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Tuesday, Sept. 27.
One hour of homework assistance will be provided along with recreation for the students.
They will be accepting 20 students ranging from Kindergarten to 8th grade.
Call or text 252-398-7848 to register.
Place of Possibilities is located at 1144 Hexlena Rd. in Aulander.
Ongoing
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.
to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.