INDIAN WOODS - It was a dream come true.
Bertie County officials, the directors of the Blue Jay Recreation Center and supporters and citizens gathered on Saturday (Nov. 6) for the long awaited ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Blue Jay Recreation Center complex.
The ceremony was postponed late summer due to the increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the county.
Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II, welcomed everyone out on the cold, windy day to celebrate the special occasion not only for the community but also the county.
“There has been a lot of hard work put into this building from current and previous county officials and members of this community,” said Vaughan.
Indian Woods Missionary Baptist Church Pastor, the Rev. David Moore led the opening invocation.
“This project started as an idea many years ago. It took time and lots of prayer,” said Blue Jay Recreation Center President Ronald Rascoe.
Rascoe thanked former Bertie County Commissioner and current N.C. State Senator Ernestine Byrd Bazemore for her efforts to turn the idea into a reality.
“She saw the designs and said we have to make this happen. I can remember when the grass here was just as high as my kneecaps,” he added.
Rascoe thanked all the sponsors for their assistance and help donating over the years.
He also presented the Bertie County Commissioners with a plaque in appreciation of the support of the officials to help the organization seek funds to complete the project.
Blue Jay Recreation Center Vice President Anthony Barton Smallwood thanked the former and current Bertie County Commissioners for making this dream come true for the citizens in the Blue Jay community.
According to Anthony Smallwood, the dream to start the project in the community was started generations back.
“This event is special to me because I grew up just two doors down. I spent many days from sun up to sun down here. I am glad we are reviving this dream,” said Bertie County Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood.
Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson explained that when people work together things like this project is possible.
Wesson assisted the organization get the correct form completed and file and application to become a nonprofit 5043-C organization.
“This project started back in 2016. I helped oversee the construction plans with Anthony. This project was a huge group effort by commissioners and community citizens.,” said Bertie County Vice Chair John Trent.
Bertie County Commissioner Ron Roberson said citizens deserve the recognition for having a vision.
Blue Jay Ladies Auxiliary President Shaketa Thompson said the group was excited about the day and serving the community.
“After 65 years of recreation it is still going on and we are thankful to continue,” said Blue Jay Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robert Cherry.
Pastor Jesse Holloman closed with prayer and telling the crowd to keep the legacy going.
Bertie County officials and the Blue Jay Recreation Department members cut the ribbon in front of the building.
The building was open for tours, and refreshments were served by the ladies auxiliary.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.